Sinaloa.- In a sustainable way and without harming marine animals, João Correia will be in charge of transporting the species to the new Sea of ​​Cortez aquarium In Mazatlan.

How will the animals be transported?

We are going to capture mainly local species, in the Sea of ​​Cortez, from the Mazatlán area, also from La Paz.

Together with flying sharks company we have been ttransporting live marine animals to public aquariums around the world; from Japan to the United States, all European countries to Russia and many other places, transporting animals carefully and under the highest international standards, by sea, land and air.

Read more: Citizens forget about the pandemic in public places in Mazatlan

All the animals are harvested by expert staff, often in cooperation with local fishermen, and none of them use environmentally destructive techniques such as trawling, drifting gillnets, or chemicals of any kind. The vast majority of animals are caught by easily removable barbed hooks.

What is the mission of this aquarium?

The aquarium’s mission is to explain to people the dangers that species face from overfishing with climatic changes and what we can do to improve the situation.

40 or 50 years ago there was no concern on the part of aquariums, it was only showing the animals to people. This concept is modern, the main focus is education and conservation.

Is the welfare of the animals guaranteed?

Of course, we are going to guarantee that everyone who arrives here is perfect. Everyone is going to go through a quarantine period, because many times small parasites are born from the sea and we do not want a new fish to contaminate the rest of the aquarium.

Quarantine is only used to check to see if the fish is okay, you have to ensure that they are eating well.

Read more: Authorities are still not looking for the disappeared, collective complaint Sabuesos Guerreras

How many animals will be in the aquarium?

will be about 4 thousand animals and 220 species; At the end of the year we are ready. The species will be placed three months before the opening.

The Data

Trajectory

Correia was born in 1972 and has a degree in marine biology (Algarve University, 1994) and a doctorate in commercial shark and ray fishing in Portugal. In 2006 he founded Flying Sharks, with which he transports marine organisms around the world.