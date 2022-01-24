From Saturday January 15 Peru is experiencing one of the most worrying environmental emergencies in its history.

Around six thousand barrels of crude oil spilled into the sea while an oil tanker unloaded at the La Pampilla refinery, owned by the Spanish oil company Repsol and located in the provincial district of Ventanilla, 30 kilometers north of Lima.

According to a statement from the oil company, the incident occurred due to strong waves caused by the eruption of the volcano in Tonga.

This crisis was declaredenvironmental emergency‘ for 90 days by President Pedro Castillo.

Several cleanup groups have rescued animals affected by the spill.

In total there are 21 beaches on the Pacific coast affected, for which the Ministry of Health maintains the recommendation to the population not to approach any of them since it would lead to a “serious health risk“.

Likewise, the people in charge of carrying out the cleaning of the crude have reported sightings of fauna seriously affected by the gigantic stain.

Endangered wildlife

According William Ramos, a marine biologist from the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor), immediate action must be taken to prevent more species of marine and terrestrial animals from continuing to die.

“Saving the birds is life or death. If the oil slick continues, obviously there will be danger of more deaths. The species feed on crustaceans, fish that are already contaminated”, he told ‘AFP’.

The birds are being cared for by expert veterinarians.

In addition, Ramos assured that the Serfor brigadistas, who participate in the cleaning of the crude oil, reported an undetermined number of dead birds and sea otters.

On the other hand, the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo is taking care of some 40 animals rescued from the beaches.

“The forecast of the birds is reserved, we are waiting how they go day by day. We are making a tireless effort. It is not a usual thing for this to happen and we try to do our best”Liseth Bermúdez, a zoo biologist, told ‘AFP’.

The expert said that the animals are being treated by veterinarians in a special area of ​​the zoo. The birds are being fed, hydrated and given preventive medicine with antifungal and antibacterial drugs.

“Never, in the history of Peru, has a similar situation been seen. There is no precedent for a type of spill on the Peruvian coast. We did not think it would be of this magnitudeBermudez added.

So far there have been five species of birds rescued in the districts of Ventanilla, in the province of Callao, and Ancón, in Lima, according to ‘AFP’. There are about 13 guanay, three cormorants, 13 chuitas and six humboldt penguins, a species protected by the Peruvian State due to the danger of extinction they face.

According to biologist Ramos, most are in critical condition. In addition, he commented that more than 150 species of birds depend on the sea to feed and reproduce.

On the other hand, Juan Carlos Rivera, scientific director of Oceana Peru, explained that some components of crude oil, such as aromatic hydrocarbons, can affect the reproduction of animals and cause embryonic malformations, especially in birds, fish and even turtles.

What does the oil company say?

According to the Peruvian authorities, an Italian-flagged ship was the one that spilled the barrels on the Pacific in front of the refinery. The Pampilla, administered by the Spanish company Repsol.

At the moment, the oil company attributes the accident to the strong waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

However, the company denies any responsibility, since they assure that the spill happened after consulting the Navy. According to his version, this institution did not provide any tsunami warning and therefore, the ship continued to unload oil to its refinery normally.

Despite the refusal of the oil company, the Peruvian State demands immediate responsibility for the damage, since it has seriously affected the marine fauna and flora, as well as hundreds of families who lived from fishing and who have lost their jobs.

At the moment, the vessel responsible for the spill cannot set sail from the Peruvian coast until a letter is presented with a deposit of about $39 million, or until the investigations into the spill are finished, according to ‘AFP’.

Ecological crime will not go unpunished.

Thus, people from groups for the defense of animals, fishermen and citizens carried out a seedling protest in front of the Repsol company in the Ventanilla district this Sunday. Some of the messages were: “Repsol take charge” Y “The ecological crime will not go unpunished.”

It is worth noting that the eruption on Saturday January 15 in Tonga caused strong waves in Peru. According to official data from the authorities, the sea came out on some beaches and flooded restaurants, while in the naylapa beach two women died swept away by the waves.

“We regret the sensitive death of two people, who were found dead by members of the San Martín police station, on Naylamp beach, when the waves were abnormal,” reported the National Police of Peru (PNP) on Twitter

