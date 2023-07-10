Lime. A scientific team discovered a species of frog, called Osteocephalus vasquezzi, in a reserve in the central jungle of Peru, reported the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (Sernanp).

“The Yanachaga Chemillén National Park, in the Pasco region, is the scene of a recent discovery for science with the discovery of a new species of frog,” he said in a statement.

The frog has a spiny back and belongs to the genus Osteocephalus. The new species is distinguished “by its cream-colored belly, with chocolate brown spots and speckles and its tadpole has a very large snout.”

According to the investigation, it is a sister species of the Osteocephalus mimeticus, endemic to the Peruvian Andes that inhabits the ecosystem of tropical montane forests.

This new species was found in the province of Oxapampa, at elevations between 1,000 and 1,150 meters above sea level.

Scientists from the Rainforest Partnership, the Peruvian Institute of Herpetology and the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador participated in the discovery.