In a book about the future of artificial intelligence, MIT professor Max Tegmark proposes an absurd and terrifying scenario: if we were not able to precisely transmit our objectives, machines could adopt their own objective far removed from our interests, such as transforming in metal clips all the atoms of the universe, including those of our own bodies. Criticized for the extravagance of its purpose, the mechanical mind could be excused because it was trained by observing its creators. In recent decades, human intelligence has achieved an unprecedented expansion of the species thanks to the use of ingenuity to, with terrifying homogenizing efficiency, convert other living beings into food to sustain more humans and into products to make them happy. more pleasant life. This species, whose ancestors had critical moments in which there were just over a thousand individuals, already represents 36% of all the mammals that exist. Another 60% are animals like cows, raised to feed people, and only 4% are wild animals.

Despite humanity’s impact on terrestrial ecosystems, only we assume 0.01% of the planet’s biomass. However, humans continue to advance, reducing the space for other animals and becoming increasingly alone. This sixth mass extinction, after others caused by meteorites, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs, or extreme geological processes, is the first caused by a single animal. And the impact is not limited to isolated species. According to an article which is published today in the magazine PNAS, entire branches of the tree of evolution are being mutilated. Animals such as the Tasmanian tiger or the Yangtze dolphin were the last of their genus, a concept that groups together several related species.

More information

The work, led by Gerardo Ceballos, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, examined 34,600 species of 5,400 genera of vertebrates over the last 500 years using databases such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature. In that time, 73 genera became extinct at a rate 35 times faster than would be expected if they had continued at the rate of the previous 65 million years. Without human influence, it would have taken 18,000 years to see so many genres disappear. According to the authors, at least a third of known vertebrates are losing population and are being cornered in increasingly smaller ecosystems. At the beginning of the 20th century there were 10 million elephants. Today there are less than half a million and they have disappeared from many of the countries they inhabited until recently.

The loss of an entire genus can impact the functioning of an entire ecosystem. The homogenization imposed by humans in their environment is also destroying a beneficial balance for our existence and changing the course of evolution. “In the eastern United States, large predators, bears, cougars, wolves, disappeared, and white-tailed deer increased in a stratospheric way, and also mice. Deer and mice are hosts to ticks that transmit a very serious disease, Lyme disease. This has led to millions of cases per year in the United States,” exemplifies Gerardo Ceballos. On a less pragmatic note, Paul Ehrlich, a professor at Stanford University and co-author of the study, says that “we are losing the only living companions we know of in the entire universe.”

The loss of biodiversity and the overexploitation of wild space is facilitating the spread of diseases between animals and humans, as happened with covid, but it is also destroying resources that can be used to improve human health. One of the disappeared genera is the gastric brooding frogs (Rheobatrachus), which lived in the tropical forests of Queensland, Australia. These animals had a peculiar reproductive system. The females swallowed the fertilized eggs and turned their stomachs into wombs where the tadpoles grew. Because frogs had to turn off acid secretion in their stomach to protect their young, they were an interesting research model for diseases such as gastric reflux and associated cancers, but there are none left on Earth. Animals like these, despite their small number, can also play an important role in maintaining ecological balances.

Ceballos states that his data is a call to action and that “if we do not act on the necessary scale, there will be a collapse of civilization. The human being is not going to become extinct, but these situations from apocalyptic movies will occur in which only the strongest survive,” he adds. In the past, after each great extinction, which has sometimes wiped out more than 70% of life on Earth, the tree of life was rebuilt with the slow emergence of new species. “But it took 15 or 20 million years and humanity cannot wait that long,” warns Ceballos.

To avoid or mitigate collapse, the authors demand an unprecedented investment, with special attention to the conservation of tropical forests, which are the places where the greatest biodiversity is found. “This would perhaps cost $400 billion, which is a significant amount, but if we continue as we have been until now there will be a much more widespread collapse than what we are seeing,” warns Ceballos. Despite the degree of understanding of the problem that he studies such as the one he publishes today PNAS offer about the dimension of the ecological problem facing humanity, the only known intelligent species in the universe is increasingly close to suffocating on its own efficiency to survive and reproduce.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.