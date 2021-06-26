L.When Mercedes-Benz relaunches the S-Class, the question regularly arises: What should be even better? Of course, the engineers always come up with something, even if it is the invention of an S-Class of the S-Class, which they then call Maybach. Whether Specialized is the counterpart in the world of the bicycle remains to be seen, the Americans certainly see themselves in these spheres. And they have similar ideas. Their flagship in the field of electric mountain bikes is called Turbo Levo, and if that is too mundane for you, despite a considerable amount of cutting-edge technology, you can choose the S-Works model. Since we support the economically stable thesis of supply and demand, the prices do not knock us off the saddle either. At most a very little. The Turbo Levo Pro, which we tormented up the slope, costs 11,500 euros, the top model S-Works cost 14,000 euros. Anyone who overdoes it with biking on the mountain and destroys the good piece or thirsts for S-Works for other reasons, is there for the carbon frame alone with 7,000 euros. There are whole wheels or two elsewhere for this. But hardly any with this reputation. It is no accident.

Specialized is now sending the Turbo Levo onto the market in its third generation. It has been setting standards since 1995, which it should of course do again. With driving experience, reliability, adaptability and connectivity. The new design language catches the eye. The top tube now ends without kinks, the triangle underneath houses the damper for the rear axle, which is even more artfully constructed than before. Customers have asked for a stronger chassis. And get. The cartridge threatened to displace the water bottle, somehow now both fit in, albeit by a hair’s breadth. Where previously Rockshox took over the tasks of springing and damping, Fox is now at work, not to be overlooked in the front even by war paint in format 38.

Which of the two offers is better falls into the question of faith category. We suspect that the change is not only due to isolated problems with the fork, but is also due to delivery capabilities. Availability is a big issue these days. Fox is undoubtedly top class. The chassis shows considerable pleasure in the strain, contributes its good part to the pleasant handling of this bike and conveys stability even in brisk straight-line stability. It drives with different sized wheels, 29 inches at the front and 27.5 inches at the back.









The construction of the new Levo is a little more accommodating to downhill riders, although we can also recommend it for uphill riders. The engine supplied by Brose has a newly designed belt, which is supposed to improve its durability. The linear gripping drive is a force, powerful and quiet. As a rule he cannot be heard, only when he is under heavy load does he begin to whimper. With up to 565 watts and 90 Nm, it increases its own performance fourfold, as Specialized expresses it vividly. Put in our own picture, we cannot remember ever needing the first of the twelve courses. The turbo mode is so brisk that it always needs a mountain to hold against it, otherwise the pedaling rhythm gets lost from the round to the square. In everyday life at the 25 km / h sound barrier, the Tour mode is the more appropriate. Those who want it even more individually can fine-tune the motor support while driving. Either way, the 22 kilograms seem to fly away. But be careful, such an e-bike-rider combination is a heavy ensemble. Above all, the fork and brake have to withstand this. The filigree brake discs worried us at first, but with their 220 and 200 millimeters are obviously more durable than they look, they have never let us down. The handlebars on the Levo have always been too wide for us, they measure 800 millimeters. But it is well known that sawing off is easier than welding on, there are useful markings under the handle to be removed.

The 700 Wh battery is charged via a newly formed socket, the plug contact of which is also protected by a flap. This is a bit cumbersome, and if you don’t press the plug in perfectly, you will remain motionless in place. The multiple protection should withstand high-pressure cleaners, which the knowledgeable customer will of course never use, but as a prudent designer you can count on anything. Meanwhile, Specialized has self-destructed a business. The best-selling accessory was a speedometer, the previous model simply didn’t have one. The educational idea that the customer should read the speed, distance and range on his smartphone for reasons of purism has not caught on. Now a small display on the top tube provides information with sharp characters. There, the Turbo Levo is also set in motion at the touch of a button.

There are different frame sizes. Specialized has invented its own nomenclature that breaks away from the standard of the inside leg as a yardstick. The new formats should take greater account of wishes, for example whether someone prefers a more playful driving experience or would rather lie more comfortably on the trail. A visit to the specialist retailer is necessary before the journey, which is not bad advice given the investment. Those who shy away from this exercise patience. The Expert version has just been introduced for 9,300 euros. More, cheaper models are to follow. Which is of course relative in the mountain air of the S-Class.