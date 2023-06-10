The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that it assigned its teams of academic support specialists three main tasks in public schools, the most important of which is collecting observations, suggestions and recommendations related to school curricula, from all parties to the educational process, whether teachers, students or students’ families, to deal with them, and to take the appropriate measures. Including within the framework of plans related to the development of school curricula.

In detail, Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, affirmed that the strategic directions of the education sector in the country aim to enhance the future of the UAE and its competitiveness in various fields, by creating a generation that is aware and empowered with advanced knowledge and skills, in a way that supports The national economy, and meets the aspirations of the state, pointing out that the Emirates Foundation for School Education is working to implement the leadership’s vision and assignments to improve government schools and the educational environment for students and educational cadres.

In an official letter addressed to the Federal National Council, the Minister said: “The Emirates Foundation for School Education adopts a number of mechanisms to support schools, the most important of which is the allocation of teams of academic support specialists, to assist in all subjects and seminars in public schools, as these teams have been assigned three main tasks. The first is developing modern and innovative teaching plans, methods and methods, to improve the teaching and learning processes, and programs for exchanging educational experiences between the teaching staff, to enhance their skills and teaching methods, and supervise their implementation to enhance the professional development of the teaching staff, and train them on it during the specialized training week.

The minister added, “The tasks of the specialized teams are also represented in designing annual and quarterly plans, and lesson plans for the contents of the curricula based on best practices, investing available resources to meet the needs of all students, achieving the desired educational outcomes, following up on their implementation, and providing the necessary support, in addition to collecting observations and recommendations.” About the educational curricula from teachers, school leaders, students and their parents, and submitting them to the sector management to take the necessary action, especially since the Emirates Foundation for School Education seeks to involve all parties concerned with the educational sector in various decisions that serve the development of government education in the country, and therefore the Foundation also worked on developing a questionnaire to involve the community In listening to his views and aspirations, to develop the performance of public schools ».

The Emirates Foundation for School Education stressed the importance of taking into account the opinions, observations, recommendations, proposals and advice of all parties concerned with the educational process, in improving the public education sector in general, and the institution’s performance in operating public schools in particular, to move forward in the development of the education sector, noting that from this standpoint it is keen to side Monitoring tasks carried out by teams of specialists, to organize open meetings with the public, to support efforts to develop the educational system, as an effective educational platform, achieve direct communication with all those concerned with the educational matter, and aims to develop the national educational system.

She noted that since the beginning of the current academic year, she has organized 18 open meetings with the public, and was able to conduct 100 hours of community dialogue, attended by more than 3,000 educational staff, parents and representatives from all segments of society, during which she received hundreds of observations and inquiries, which she responded to and resolved immediately.

6 standards

The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that it had identified six main criteria for measuring the results of support visits to the school system, which are carried out by teams of academic specialists affiliated with the Foundation, including “student achievements, students’ personal development, teaching and learning, curriculum implementation, student safety and security, and school leadership.”

