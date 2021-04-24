Doctors set procedures and advice for patients with blood pressure during the holy month of Ramadan, to ensure that serious complications do not occur to them, most notably scheduling medication appointments and measuring blood pressure periodically.

They warned them not to eat large quantities of food at once, because this causes stomach shock, and they also warned them against binge smoking cigarettes after breakfast. They said that smokers in this category may suffer from stress disorder during fasting, due to nicotine withdrawal.

In detail, a consultant and head of the cardiology department at Dubai Hospital, Dr. Jassem Al-Hashemi, explained that pressure regulates automatically, often during fasting hours, and this is reflected in the patient’s condition positively, thanks to his feeling of improved breathing pattern and less feeling of exhaustion or headache.

He added: “Moderate exercise helps improve blood pressure regularity during the fasting period, specifically walking for half an hour, provided that it is 60 minutes before breakfast.”

Al-Hashemi warned patients with stress from eating large quantities of food at the beginning of the Iftar period, “because this negatively affects the vital signs (blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate), and the surprise element in the behavioral pattern of the fasting person may lead from a fasting period exceeding 14 hours to Breakfast in large quantities leads to an imbalance in blood circulation, which may lead to a sudden rise in blood pressure.

He said, “It is better to eat small amounts of food and drink more water, to compensate for the shortage that occurred during the fasting period, which contributes to the control of blood circulation during breakfast.”

With regard to medicines for blood pressure patients in Ramadan, he advised patients who have regular blood pressure to take them immediately after Iftar, and not to take them before the pre-dawn meal.

As for patients who do not have regular blood pressure, he advised them to see a specialist doctor, given the type of medicines they take, to help them divide them according to the Iftar period, that is, in proportion to the patient’s daily way of life in Ramadan.

Al-Hashemi stressed that “patients who suffer from high blood pressure, and who take their medications continuously, can fast during Ramadan, and it may have a positive effect on the regularity of their blood pressure.”

He also confirmed that there are no specific complications that affect them during fasting, but he did not rule out the occurrence of symptoms associated with high blood pressure in general – as is the case during the Iftar period – including a feeling of headache, especially in the front of the head, and a feeling of shortness of breath, discomfort and tension.

He said: “In the event that these symptoms are present with high blood pressure at a rate above 180, it is better not to fast and immediately treat the elevation or symptoms, whether by taking medication or going to the doctor.”

Al-Hashemi stressed that “there are habits that have dangerous side effects on patients, such as smoking, as many people vigorously practice them after breakfast, thinking that it satisfies their moods, warning that“ heavy smoking after breakfast leads to a sharp rise in blood pressure, which causes an accelerated heartbeat. Shortness of breath, headache and tension », calling on them to quit smoking until they are satisfied with a comfortable and disease-free fast.

Family Medicine Consultant, Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, said that stress patients must adhere to specific procedures during the month of Ramadan, in order to preserve their safety, most notably taking their medications regularly and avoiding salty foods, as they lead to a direct increase in pressure, while measuring blood pressure on a regular basis.

She pointed out that «in general there is no medical objection to fasting patients with stress, like other people with diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The consultant for internal diseases, Dr. Dirar Abdullah, stated that some patients with stress and smokers are vulnerable to blood pressure disorder during the month of Ramadan, due to the withdrawal of nicotine, as this leads to a feeling of nervousness, tension and headaches, and affects blood pressure, advising patients to adjust the timing of taking the medicine, and monitor their pressure constantly .

