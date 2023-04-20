Specialist doctors have warned against exposure to what is known as stomach disorders during Eid, as a result of a sudden change in the diet, which may result in problems

Several, most notably indigestion, satiety, heartburn and intestinal problems, which may threaten the joy of Eid for many members of society, while the Emirates Health Services Corporation stressed the need for a gradual and smooth transition in the diet after the end of Ramadan to avoid visiting doctors.

Dr. Latifa Rashid, a nutrition consultant and director of the Health Support Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, identified tips that must be adhered to to spend Eid Al-Fitr without exposure to health problems, stressing the need to adhere to them, stressing that all fasting people, whether healthy or sick, must follow a healthy diet that protects them from sudden transformation. which they face starting from the day of the holiday.

Rashid identified four tips that must be adhered to, represented in eating gradually to prevent stomach disorders, especially since the stomach is accustomed to fasting. The holiday and the need to get enough sleep to ensure waking up during the holidays.

The nutrition consultant and director of the Health Support Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation indicated that fasting plays a major role in controlling obesity, as it helps to reduce the quantity and types of meals eaten, which motivates to continue reducing the quantities of meals, and she advised people who have a desire to lose weight to review clinics. Nutrition in health centers or hospitals of the Emirates Health Services Corporation to develop an appropriate nutritional plan, especially after the end of the month of Ramadan.

For his part, a family medicine specialist and chief physician at a medical hospital in Dubai, Dr. Majid Shurrab, stressed the need to be careful about the quality and quantity of food after the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, especially since the stomach has become accustomed to abstaining from food for nearly 14 hours, which necessitates the need to follow a healthy system to avoid Exposure to health problems and complications, pointing out that people usually follow special dietary rituals during the Eid days, most notably eating cakes, sweets and meat, which may cause many emergency health problems.

And he called on everyone who took advantage of the month of Ramadan to follow a diet to lose weight, to continue this healthy approach and maintain weight loss, and to follow a sports pattern, especially those with pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, and to be careful to choose the type of food that suits their condition, so that they can enjoy Eid al-Fitr free from health problems and risks. .

For her part, Dr. Badriya Al-Harami, a public health consultant at the Emirates Public Health Association, said that after the month of Ramadan ends and people get used to a specific dietary routine, the stage of returning to the usual system begins before fasting, starting from the first days of Eid Al-Fitr, when food is eaten in larger quantities and suddenly, and therefore it may The body systems suffer from some disturbances, such as indigestion, heartburn, satiety and other intestinal problems that may also include cases of food poisoning.

Al-Harami mentioned some nutritional advice to enjoy a healthy and happy feast, most notably making sure that the return is gradual to the usual diet before Ramadan, and not to exaggerate food in terms of quantity and quality.

She mentioned that it is possible to prepare Eid sweets in a healthy way by reducing the amount of fat, replacing sugar with honey and dates, and making sure to choose safe and reliable food sources.

And she called for avoiding excessive consumption of caffeine, as coffee and tea are among the most popular drinks that are offered to guests on the feast, which increases the level of tension in the body, and demanded the need to maintain the introduction of some regular physical exercises during the holiday.

Emirates Health Services advised to review nutrition clinics in health centers or hospitals to develop an appropriate nutritional plan after Ramadan.