The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus is still making slow progress. A group of medical specialists wants to help. But the federal government takes a stand.

Dortmund – In the current coronavirus vaccination regulation (PDF), Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn provides for the “nationwide involvement of medical practices” when vaccinating against corona. From the Wednesday after Easter (April 7th) it should finally be that time: Statutory and company doctors as well as private practices may then administer the corona vaccine*. However, a group of specialists is ignored – although they make it clear that they absolutely want to help with the vaccination campaign, and how RUHR24.de* reported.

Corona vaccination: Veterinarians want to be involved in the vaccination campaign

Specifically, it is about the group of veterinarians. In the USA, specialists are naturally included in the corona vaccination campaign. In France, too, veterinarians will soon be able to give vaccinations against the coronavirus. And in Germany?

According to Siegfried Moder, President of the Federal Association of Practicing Veterinarians, to the New Osnabrück Newspaper you don’t want to know anything about it in this country. He therefore accuses Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn of negligence and mismanagement.

Veterinarians could vaccinate up to two million people a month against corona

The pragmatic approach that veterinarians are allowed to vaccinate against corona in the USA is leading to great success there, according to Moder. In Germany, too, around 10,000 veterinary practices could help with immunization. With only 50 vaccinations per week and practice in one month, that would be around two million people who could be vaccinated against the coronavirus (here more Corona news from NRW* read on RUHR24.de).

“We offered the federal government our support with the corona vaccination at the beginning of December, but our support has (…) been ignored to this day,” criticized the association head. That was already the case when veterinarians agreed in summer 2020 to be able to carry out corona testing by accredited Vet laboratories.

Corona vaccination: Government ignorance could cost lives

Moder considers this ignorance of the federal government to be “grossly negligent”. You can only afford not to involve vets in the fight against Corona if you have the situation under control. However, a look at the current figures suggests the opposite.

The German veterinarians are therefore once again calling on the federal government to include them in the vaccination campaign. The legal prerequisites should be created immediately so that the vaccination against Corona proceeds faster.

German veterinarians are calling on the government to also be allowed to vaccinate against the corona virus. © Nicolas Armer / dpa

This is particularly important if “large quantities of vaccines actually arrive in the second quarter, as the federal government promises,” said Moder. Then everyone in Germany should be allowed to vaccinate who can also vaccinate. “Everything else will cost lives.” * RUHR24.de is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA

