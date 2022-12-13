Specialists reported that pet dogs may issue dangerous reactions, as a result of a sense of fear, which drives them to involuntary behavior, represented in attacking individuals, demanding that pet breeders adhere to the requirements and controls for walking with pets such as dogs and cats, including obtaining a certificate of animal freedom. Contagious diseases, gag him, and put a neck collar to control him and prevent him from causing any harm towards people and children in public places.

The concerned authorities confirmed that pets are not allowed during walks on beaches and public places, pointing out that there are guiding boards that include instructions in both Arabic and English, which have been installed along public and family beaches. Pets are not allowed on the beaches, stressing that violating the instructions shown in the directional signs exposes people to a fine and the legal procedures that will be imposed on them.

The Fujairah Municipality has set up guiding boards explaining the prohibited behavior on the beaches, which is not smoking shisha, camping, using bicycles, throwing waste and unlicensed commercial activities, in addition to the need to preserve the vegetation that extends on the beach.

Youssef Obaid, a specialist in training and breeding dogs, owner of a veterinary clinic dedicated to caring for dogs in Fujairah, said that dogs are among the pets that are considered a first line in disasters, crises and crimes, and they also play various security roles, and some families prefer to breed types of pet dogs, not types Dangerous animals that have been identified and prohibited from being acquired by the legal authorities in the country, because of their danger to people, due to their brutality and the difficulty of training them by the owners.

He pointed out that dog owners prefer beaches and open places, due to its extended area that allows the dog to run and return, stressing that the lack of such places where pets are allowed to play makes their owners open them in the outdoor yard of the house, so that they are not legally held accountable.

Obaid added that the acquisition of dogs is not an alien habit to society, as some think, given that they have been associated with the Emirati citizen since ancient times, such as the greyhound, which is called the noble dog, and other dogs that were used for guarding and racing.

He continued that there are families that keep dogs without fully knowing them, and the methods of training them, which results in problems, such as going out to clear the dog in areas that are not permitted, endangering people’s lives, and their inability to control the dog and prevent it from committing wrong behaviors, in addition to the lack of Training its owner on ways to deal with him in cases of rampage and other cases that affect dogs.

Obaid noted the experience of Dubai Municipality in the mechanism of registering pets, and determining the places that are allowed to walk with dogs and cats.

He explained that one of the benefits of registering dogs, cats and other pets is the ease of searching for registered animals in the event of their loss and loss, given that the competent department in Dubai Municipality has the information and data for each pet found in the emirate, in addition to the ease of identifying animals that may cause harm. For people through knowing it, even through a video clip or a picture of this animal.

Obaid called for implementing the experience of Dubai Municipality in various regions of the country, by obligating owners of dogs and pets to register them in the competent authorities and number them, in addition to issuing a special card for them, after the pet is examined, examined and evaluated by specialists, and taking into account the possibility of the owner of this animal. The pet is properly raised and trained.

He mentioned that there are people who raise dogs without realizing the responsibilities imposed on them, as families complain of dogs barking, especially in the late hours of the night, when they rest and sleep, despite the presence of a collar that controls the barking of the dog.

Regarding the reason why some dogs attack children according to the incidents that have been recorded during the past years, Obaid said that dogs usually do not attack children except in some cases, and its owner is supposed to be trained to deal with these situations, and to prevent their occurrence completely, by training the dog not to Attacking people, pointing out that some children scream as an expression of fear or joy when they see dogs, but this behavior scares the dog and makes him attack, because he feels danger, or the reason for the attack is the small size of the child compared to the large size of the dog, which makes him deal with his instinct in Bullying and attacking the child.

In addition, a veterinarian, who preferred not to be named, said that accompanying pets in public places requires requirements imposed on their owners, given that the animals are provoked by any abnormal movement, which leads to their instinctive attack out of fear. The neck, so that they can control it in case the animal becomes agitated or provoked, and prevent it from injuring anyone, in addition to the necessity for these animals to obtain a certified certificate, proving that they are free from diseases, and that they obtain the necessary vaccinations, and dogs are muzzled to prevent their barking or biting anyone.

For his part, Professor of Psychiatry at the College of Medicine at the University of Ras Al Khaimah, Consultant Psychiatrist at RAK Hospital, Dr. Talaat Matar, stated that humans have domesticated animals thousands of years ago, such as horses, cows, dogs, cats and other animals and benefited mainly from them in transportation and food, and they have Positive impact on people’s psychological lives, due to their direct interaction with their owners, and giving them fun, calling for the need to set standards for taking dogs for walks in the interest of public safety.

Dog bite incidents

Citizen Shamsa Ali, from the Emirate of Fujairah, said that she does not prefer to allow dogs to walk on public beaches, especially since the majority of beachgoers are children who do not understand how to deal with dogs, which causes accidents that may lead to their injury, stressing that she does not know how to deal with dogs. Dogs and cats, warn them permanently.

The opinion was supported by citizen Saeed Al-Dhanhani, saying that the incidents of dogs biting children or people in public places are evidence of the lack of awareness of the owners of pet dogs on how to deal with them, and the failure to take the necessary precautions and requirements imposed on them towards their pets.

He continued that the places permitted by the competent authorities to walk animals accompanied by their owners must be far from children and people, while adhering to the controls and requirements.