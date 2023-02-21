Participants in a discussion session entitled “Sustainability of Innovation in the Government Work System”, hosted by the Youth Center as part of the activities of the Innovation Month, stated that the UAE is proactive in implementing the innovation system in government work through innovative strategies, policies and plans.

During the discussion session, they stressed that adopting innovation as a work platform in government institutions has greatly helped in developing innovative solutions to local and global problems, and eliminating many challenges facing society and government work in general.

Aisha Al Suwaidi, Director of Government and Executive Affairs and Head of the Youth Council at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the UAE is proactive in implementing the innovation policy in government work, which has found solutions to local and global challenges, noting that the most important challenges facing the application of the innovation approach in general is to provide The appropriate environment within government and private institutions.

She stressed that the UAE government has a clear vision to explore the future by developing its strategies and setting proactive plans that address any potential problems, noting that innovation has been included by the state within the school curricula, and a criterion within the criteria for preparing future generations.

She said that innovation in the UAE has been enabled through policies, strategies and plans to make it a culture for institutions and individuals, stressing that the wise leadership has effectively contributed to activating the innovation approach in government work.

In turn, the Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, Khaled Al-Bustani, said that the authority is hosting today a group of experts to talk about innovation in the government system through brainstorming sessions to discuss innovative procedures in the tax sector, with the aim of coming up with innovative and creative ideas to develop tax procedures, and enhance the future of this sector in the future.