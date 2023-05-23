Specialists in the field of cybercrime confirmed that this type of crime targets individuals, institutions and banking systems, by hacking personal data and information through links, text messages and phone calls, such as phone calls that claim to represent a bank or service companies, preying on the individual to update his periodic data. , in order to obtain personal data to seize their money.

They explained during the “Aman Ya Biladi” program, which is prepared by the Sharjah Police General Command and broadcast on Sharjah Radio, that cybercrime has become a security challenge for societies, and the public must be vigilant and careful not to fall into its traps.

The Sharjah Police Cybercrime Branch officer, Captain Rashid Al Nuaimi, called on members of the public to be vigilant and wary of any anonymous communications or suspicious messages and links that require them to provide their personal data, in order to avoid falling victim to electronic fraud, and the need to cooperate with the security services by immediately reporting any fraud attempts. are exposed to.

The Director of the Security Awareness Campaigns Branch at the Media and Public Relations Department of the Sharjah Police, First Lieutenant Manea Muhammad Khalfan Al Naqbi, stated that the police launched a campaign in early May to raise awareness of fraud and fraud through social media advertisements, which use false advertising and promotion methods for various goods and services that bear the logo of companies. Known for fake links, luring individuals with big discounts on foodstuffs, water bottles, etc., or economical offers for hotel reservations or travel tickets.

Al-Naqbi added that the campaign received a great response from members of the public. This confirms the arrival of educational messages to community groups, calling for not disclosing the personal verification number (OTP) to any person or entity, and for immediate reporting in case of suspicion or exposure to fraud, by calling (8002626) . ‏

In turn, a cybersecurity expert at the Criminal Investigation Department, Lieutenant Nouf Al-Harmoudi, confirmed that electronic fraud crimes target individuals, institutions, and banking systems, by hacking personal data and information through links, text messages, and phone calls, such as phone calls that claim to represent a bank, or service companies, The defendants seek to deceive the individual by the need to update his periodic data, in order to obtain personal data in order to seize their money.

She explained that cybercrime has become a security challenge for societies, and the public must be vigilant and careful not to fall into its traps.