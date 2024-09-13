Specialists have warned against ignoring preventive measures to protect children from contagious diseases, which usually spread at the beginning of the school year, stressing that reducing the rates of infection among students is a shared responsibility between parents, school administrations, and the students themselves.

They explained to Al-Emarat Al-Youm that viral diseases, such as influenza of all types, colds, and pharyngitis, are the most common among school students, especially in the period between summer and winter, when the rates of infection with these diseases increase.

Specialists held students’ parents, school administrations, and the students themselves responsible for the spread of infectious diseases inside classrooms “due to ignoring preventive measures, especially since the distances between students inside the classroom are not sufficient to prevent the spread of viral infections.”

Director of the Public Health Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Shamsa Lootah, said that respiratory viral diseases usually spread at the beginning of the winter season, and their spread increases with the gathering of children in closed places inside schools, which increases the chances of infection and the rates of infection.

She stressed the need not to send children to school during the period of illness, and to isolate them at home until they recover, to protect their fellow students from infection and the impact on their academic achievement. She called for strengthening the awareness aspect among educational cadres in schools, to ensure that students are obligated to adopt healthy behaviors while they are in the classroom.

She pointed out that the Foundation seeks to develop health, awareness and preventive services, provide psychological support programmes, and promote healthy lifestyles within the school and community environment, in a way that serves the health of children and adolescents, supports the national strategic directions for public health, and achieves the well-being of the UAE community.

The Foundation implemented an integrated training program for nursing staff in school health, with a duration of 30 accredited training hours, during which they were provided with training on “Basics of Mental Health in the School Environment”, in addition to training 140 male and female nurses on a questionnaire for children’s psychological symptoms, which contributes to enabling them to detect early the presence of psychological, social and behavioral problems among students.

Public Health and Community Medicine Consultant, Dr. Saif Darwish, said that the school environment is usually a fertile environment for the spread of communicable diseases, due to its special nature of close proximity of students and their large number, which reaches 30 students in some classes, pointing out that the narrow distance is one of the biggest challenges facing efforts to reduce infection within schools.

He added that the responsibility for preventing diseases inside schools is shared between parents and school administrations. Parents must isolate their sick children and not send them to school, while school administrations must provide preventive measures to limit the spread of any infection. Students themselves must also follow preventive measures by washing hands, using sanitizers, and wearing masks in the event that a sick person is present.

Family medicine consultant, Dr. Ebtihal Makki, stated that influenza of all types is one of the most common diseases among school students, in addition to some other infectious diseases, which carry health complications that may last for a week or more, such as fatigue or high temperature.

She pointed out that sometimes, parents being busy with their work pushes them to send their sick children to school, which causes other people’s children to become infected, without them taking the slightest responsibility, which is the basis for protecting their children and the children of others.

She stressed the need for parents to teach their children how to wash hands, use masks when dealing with sick people, and follow a healthy lifestyle in general.

cold

The common cold is an infection of the nose, sinuses, throat, and windpipe. Colds spread easily, especially in homes, classrooms, and workplaces. More than 200 different viruses can cause colds. There is no cure for the common cold, but it usually goes away within a week to 10 days. If you don’t feel better within 10 days, see a health care provider.

Adults get colds two to three times a year, while young children get colds four or more times a year.