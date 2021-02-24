In WP Special Constructions We are a work team specialized in the construction with the Steel Frame system of projects of different scales, from an extension to the total construction of single family homes, commercial and industrial premises and multi-story buildings.

My name is Guillermo Matteoda, leader of the group and representative of the delegation of the coast of the Argentine Steel Frame Chamber. My job has been, from the beginning, to work alongside my collaborators. Today we are a great work group; Achieving it took us years, experiences of all kinds, a lot of effort and conviction.

Our company is made up of an exceptional human group, a work environment of attitude and passion. We constantly train ourselves to always be one step ahead, all with the same goal that is to do our work with love, knowing how important it is for our clients and for ourselves to realize dreams with dedication. As I always say, we love what we do! We fulfill dreams of steel!

It is possible to develop any project in Steel Frame, regardless of its scale.

On entrerriano soil, precisely in Paraná, our story begins in 2001. After spending a few years in my father’s metallurgical shed, the idea of ​​putting together a team and lending construction services: comprehensive painting service, work completions, decoration, some furniture designs.

At the same time, we continued with the artistic and work blacksmithing and metal enclosures. We even got to do high performance aluminum joinery exclusively for our works. From day one we work with passion and love for what we do.

WP Construcciones Especiales was born as a metallurgical workshop.

In 2011, the architect Natalia Kuster inspires me to rediscover the world of steel. Visiting one of his works I observe the enclosure of a gallery made with galvanized profiles 70 mm and cementitious plates. That was the insight that led me to say to him: “I could do that better, let me investigate.”

There began the tour of information sources and hours of engineering study. Also to discover the name of the system that I fell in love with: Steel Frame.

Setting the trend, in 2014 we built the first building in the region made entirely of Steel Frame. Located in Paraná, on México and Tucumán streets, the building has 240 square meters distributed over three levels. The surface includes three premises on the ground floor, offices on the first floor, two apartments on the second and a walkable terrace.

To the quality of our constructive process, which ranges from the realization of the project, design, calculations of the structure and execution of the works, we add the total commitment in each step we take.

From the outside, the building resembles a traditional work.

Nearing 20 years of life dedicated to everything related to construction, our objective is to install in the coastal region the construction of several levels with Steel Frame.

Currently, the WP Construcciones Especiales team is developing Steel Port. It is the second building in the area that will have 100% of its structure made of Steel Frame.

For us, it is a great and beautiful challenge. We are enjoying the process from the structural design, verifying the importance of each profile that makes up it. The assembly and assembly on site of the structures that we raise floor to floor makes this beautiful system look to which the other layers of finishes are then added to achieve an optimal building with the best construction quality.

Puerto de Acero is the second 100% steel building in Paraná.

Puerto de Acero was designed by the architect Nicolás Jozami on Simón Leiva Street, in Paraná (Entre Ríos). It has just over 400 m2, five levels, 2 commercial premises, 8 apartments and a large walkable terrace overlooking the port of the city.

Inspired by sustainable innovationFrom WP Construcciones Especiales we believe that any project can be developed in Steel Frame, regardless of its complexity and magnitude.

