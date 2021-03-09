Participants in a session on the future of digital currencies, within the dialogues of the World Government Summit, which started yesterday, stressed the importance of governments, central banks and financial institutions adopting the latest solutions and innovations in digital transactions, and keeping pace with the growth of demand for digital economy products, e-commerce and smart government applications.

The session was attended by the founder and CEO of Elitral, the co-founder of Ethereum, Anthony Urio, the CEO and CEO of the Stellar Foundation for Development, Denel Dickson, the founder of Blockchain Capital, Brooke Pierce, and blockchain expert and government sector consultant at IBM, Saqr Erekat. During which, they reviewed their visions for the future of blockchain technology, which could lead to cryptocurrency solutions to replace banks and banking services in the coming years.

Speakers pointed to the importance of governments ’initiative to adopt well-thought-out legislation to regulate digital transactions on a larger scale in government and commercial transactions, in a manner that ensures transparency and protects rights for all dealers, promotes digital transformation, serves smart future societies, and embodies developments in the knowledge economy, and the participants discussed the importance of involving all Entities involved in adopting digital transactions, from government institutions, economic sectors, technology developers, and ordinary users.

The participants agreed that the multiple uses of digital transactions will accelerate their adoption faster than we expect, whether at the level of individuals, institutions, companies or finance and investment houses, because they are able to overcome many logistical and procedural obstacles, and provide innovative solutions using the best minds, competencies and technologies, such as technology Blockchain and secure encryption.

Experts participating in the dialogues of the World Government Summit called on institutions to learn more about the options and mechanisms for expanding the use of digital transactions in various sectors, to employ them in providing solutions to problems in the existing global financial system, and to harness their innovations to serve people so that they become their supporters.

The founder of Blockchain Capital, a company that specializes in cryptocurrency, Brooke Pierce, considered that the governments’ adoption of digital currencies may be the next financial transformation, and said that many governments around the world are studying adding digital currencies to the reserves of their central banks, as is the case with the Chinese government and the yuan Digital, or in Switzerland and Singapore, which have begun adopting security codes in digital transactions.

In turn, the President and CEO of the Stellar Foundation for Development, Denel Dickson, stressed that these technologies are not the future, but the present that we live in now in 2021, calling for the urgent participation of governments in the digital transaction sector, with the importance of the central banks that are planning to launch their digital currencies continue. With the private sector, which has made great strides in developing cryptocurrencies.

For his part, the founder and CEO of “Descentra” and co-founder of “Ethereum”, Anthony De Urio, said that governments and decision-makers should show the economic and service sectors the benefits of digital transactions in keeping up with the requirements of sustainable growth in the future, stressing the importance of using experts and avoiding information. The falsehood about digital currencies.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

