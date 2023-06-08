Specialists in the field of child protection stated that family problems come in the first place to destabilize the child’s personality, his loss of a sense of safety and security, his drift into many problems and making mistakes, and his exposure to violence and abuse. And work to consolidate the moral values ​​and social customs that the Emirati society in particular and the Arabs in general are proud of, especially in light of the changes and the invasion that our children are exposed to as a result of the electronic revolution, especially social networking sites, which have produced many problems that previous generations did not witness.

At the end of the annual symposium organized by the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, they stressed the importance of the role of the family in the first place in protecting and caring for the child, followed by other bodies such as the role of schools, associations, and so on. While they considered that unconditional love and the failure to acquire skills, values, and knowledge of the child’s determinants are sufficient to make him an irresponsible child who drifts quickly towards error, because he does not realize the seriousness of what he is doing.

Hamdan Al-Amiri, director of the Social Phenomena Analysis Branch at the Ministry of Interior, a researcher and university professor, director of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services branch in Kalba, Dr. Director of the Child Protection Association, Faisal Al-Shammari, educator and guidance specialist at the Emirates Education Foundation, Salah Al-Hosani, and knowledge consultant in the Department of Social Services, Dr. Sharif Abu Shadi.

The speakers stressed that the system of societal values ​​is one of the important things in building the child’s personality to be a mature and integrated human being capable of contributing to the service of his country and himself. The role of the school comes in supervising and following up on this aspect, followed by other societal institutions, including the security institutions, the Ministry of Education and other institutions that have a role in promoting this value aspect, and the need for an integrated system for children developed by the family and other concerned institutions represented by dialogue between children and parents and the need for role models and instilling Good values, ideals, and honorable morals in life because they represent the good roots upon which nations are built.

They explained that the first building block of the child’s personality and the moral and ethical construction is formed within the family, before the contributions of other social institutions come in later stages of the child’s life. Challenges also lie in the diverse and targeted programs and activities directed at children and youth, which need change in order to adapt to the societal changes caused by the openness. On digital communication networks and diverse cultures.

The symposium also called for the commitment of each institution and destination to its role and work to encourage initiatives, activities and awards to enhance behavior and develop policies and regulations that promote values ​​and cooperation between all institutions and the work of complementary community partnerships among them, in addition to the interest of associations concerned with the family in mending rifts and repairing cracks in family relations and facing societal challenges and innovation. In the matter of awareness-raising, capacity-building, setting capabilities to support the Arabic language, and capabilities for censorship by the authorities responsible for communication sites, and updating religious discourse directed at children that simulates the reality experienced by today’s generation.