Participants in a session within the activities of the second day of the Arab Media Forum in its 21st session under the title “Children’s Media: One Thought Builds and Another Destroys,” affirmed that the development of Arab children’s media needs support through its own distinct content that is compatible with its culture. Participating in the session were: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Boss Bunny Studio, Aziza Al-Ahmadi, animation director Dr. Enas Yacoub, and Mohammed Saeed Hareb, an Emirati director, who reviewed his experience in the Ramadan series “Freej”, which achieved great fame in the region for several seasons.

For her part, Aziza Al-Ahmadi stressed that children’s media is characterized by privacy in all societies, and this privacy is respected and cannot be violated in any way. She added that families must ensure that children do not fall into the trap of electronic game addiction without supervision.

Dr. Enas Yacoub said that the Shahid and MBC platform was the first to offer paid content for children, as it achieved great success by displaying works intended for children that take into account their passion for learning in addition to entertainment, pointing to the movie “The Secret of the Cave,” which reached the festival. It was a huge success for everyone who worked on the film, which was well-received by the young audience.

Muhammad Saeed Hareb called for developing a road map to establish media suitable for children in our region, and entering into this field that contributes to supporting children’s cultural upbringing and strengthens their Arab identity.

