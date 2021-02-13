Mental health specialists demanded insurance coverage for mental illnesses, especially with the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, which led to an increase in the number of patients in psychiatric clinics, stressing that anxiety, depression and obsessive thoughts are the most prominent psychological symptoms of the pandemic.

They told «Emirates Today» that the insurance coverage for mental illnesses in general would reduce the economic burden on patients and the health sector, pointing out that many patients visit hospitals and conduct medical examinations and analyzes for physical symptoms, the original cause of psychological problems that can be treated easily without the need for tests. And analyzes.

They explained that the fear of contracting the disease prompted people to isolate themselves at home, and not leave them since the beginning of the pandemic, and the fear of people losing their jobs due to the pandemic, also constituted great psychological pressure.

In detail, reviewers of mental health clinics, suffering from anxiety and depression as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic: (Ahmed A.S.), (Ziad. I), (Saleh M.), (Islam.kh) stated that health insurance does not cover this type of Treatment, which puts them between two options, either ignoring treatment and exacerbating their psychological problems, or borrowing for treatment, which constitutes an additional burden on them.

And they demanded that psychiatric services be included in health insurance programs, so that their illnesses would not lead them to worse health problems.

Doctors stressed the need to remedy and treat mental illnesses at the beginning, before they aggravate and turn into chronic disorders that require more effort and expense to be treated, pointing to the need to include mental illnesses in health insurance services as soon as possible.

Professor of Psychiatry at the College of Medicine at the University of Ras Al Khaimah and a consultant psychiatrist at Rak Hospital, Dr. Talaat Matar, emphasized the need to cover all psychiatric services in insurance, especially during crises, indicating that “mental diseases occupy an advanced position in the list of the most causes of death in the world.” According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, it is also the second cause of disability from work, due to its effect on the immune system, and the accompanying various organic diseases, as statistics and studies show the existence of suicide every hour in Western countries due to psychological diseases.

He added that «there is a negative view of the insurance companies towards psychiatry, as if it were a kind of cosmetic medicine», stressing that according to studies, every dollar spent on psychological treatment saves four dollars that may be spent due to organic diseases caused or associated with mental illness.

He pointed out that the Corona pandemic showed psychological symptoms of its own, such as extreme fear, anxiety and depression, which led to the isolation of some people for fear of disease, stressing that some people have not left their homes since the beginning of the pandemic for fear of infection, and depend on spending their medical and personal needs on their families. .

The clinical psychologist at Al-Amal Hospital affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Laila Al-Mulla, called for the inclusion of psychiatry within the health insurance programs, even if at least 50%, because many people need this type of treatment, which is very expensive, if not Not covered by health insurance.

She stated that the repercussions of the Corona pandemic raised the rates of anxiety and depression, because many feared losing their jobs, contracting disease, or losing a dear or close person, which prompted some to isolate themselves for fear of illness.

And she stressed the need for people with psychological symptoms to receive treatment as soon as possible, explaining that delay or neglect in this matter turns diseases into chronic disorders that are difficult to treat easily after that, and require longer time and large financial expenditures.

In turn, the mental health specialist at Al-Amal Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Amna Al-Mutawa, stated that mental health clinics, in general, have witnessed an increase in the number of patients since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, by up to 20%, due to fear and anxiety about the disease and its repercussions.

She stressed the importance of including this type of disease in health insurance programs, as it is no less important than organic diseases.

Rumors and negative news

Dr. Talaat Matar stated that rumors, and the frequent circulation of negative news through social media and the media, played a role in the increase in negative psychological symptoms, especially news of deaths due to Corona.

He said that although anxiety, in many cases, protects the owners, and leads them to more caution, its high rates, in turn, lead to other, more difficult symptoms that require treatment and intervention from specialists.

• Treating mental illness at its beginning prevents it from getting worse and turning into chronic disorders.





