In the United States, the owner of the repair shop where Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was repaired has filed a $ 500 million lawsuit against Twitter, claiming that moderators referred to him as a hacker. Verge.

Earlier, the New York Post published a number of materials that were allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, while in the media they were transferred by Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In one of the letters, the representative of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Vadim Pozharsky thanked Biden Jr. for meeting with the vice president.

Social networks Facebook and Twitter, in turn, have limited the distribution of this New York Post article, marking it as material obtained “by hacking.”

The owner of the workshop claims that after such actions of the moderators, negative reviews and threats began to come in his address, and he himself, through the fault of Twitter, is called a “cybercriminal”.

Earlier, the Prosecutor’s Office of the American state of Delaware launched an investigation into the son of the US presidential candidate Joseph Biden Hunter in connection with possible tax violations.