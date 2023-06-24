from the newsroomi

06/24/2023 – 3:00 pm

This Saturday (24th) is São João Day, which continues the June and July festivities across Brazil. If you are passionate about wine, you can go beyond mulled wine to combine the drink with typical foods.

With that in mind, Marina Bufarah de Souza, sommelière at the Wine signature club, selected some wine pairing tips with the traditional dishes of the time.



Couscous Paulista

Prepared with flakes or corn flour, couscous is a classic of Brazilian cuisine and arrived here, probably through the hands of the Portuguese. It usually takes proteins such as tuna, sardines or chicken, as well as complements such as boiled egg, hearts of palm, corn, peas and whatever else the cook’s imagination sends.

Rosé wines are the most versatile to balance the flavors of the recipe and present the palate with great freshness. Bet on Viña Oria PDO Cariñena Garnacha Tempranillo Rosé 2021a fruity and tasty Spanish blend that will complement all the diversity of a good couscous.

Green soup

The broths are a trademark in the celebrations of the period and, to warm their connoisseurs on cold days, they tend to be more dense, full-bodied and greasy. One of the most traditional is the green broth, made with potatoes, cabbage and Paio sausage, which calls for fruity red wines, with good acidity and light to medium body, such as the Finca Traversa Cabernet Sauvignon 2021. A tasty Uruguayan wine capable of providing a very harmonious, mouth-watering meal.

typical sweets

Sweets also play a leading role in the feast of São João festivities and deserve to be enjoyed in the company of a good wine. On the list of the main desserts of the party are hominy, pamonha, cocada and an infinity of cakes prepared with ingredients such as peanuts, coconut and corn.



These sweets are even more delicious when enjoyed with a sweet wine. A tip is the Sparkling Dancing Flame Moscatelwhich is a wild card for balancing recipes thanks to its good acidity and freshness, which highlights the main characteristics of each of the ingredients.























