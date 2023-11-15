Monza-Vallelunga axis for important refresher courses

Double appointment for Saturday 25 November Specialist Motorsport Academymanaged by Aci Sport and directed by Raffaele Giammaria: the course dedicated to Race Officials will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, while at the Piero Taruffi Autodrome in Vallelunga the course on extrication from racing cars dedicated to doctors, paramedics, volunteer staff and of civil protection. “The double appointment on November 25th is a clear demonstration of the effort that Aci Sport is making to launch the Academy – comments director Giammaria – the fruits are therefore starting to be seen”. The Route Commissioners of Lombardy will meet at the Tazio Nuvolari Press Room of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. After the introduction by Alessandro Tibiletti, responsible for the Academy’s sports training, promoted by the Automobile Club of Italy in collaboration with Sport e Salute, Daniele Carlo Galbiati and Gepi Cerri (for rallies) will take the floor. The course, free of charge, will be held between 9.30am and 5pm. The subsequent dates, concerning the commissioners of the other regions, are being defined and will be communicated when definitive.

Flags, radios, safety and procedures: everything you need to know for 2024

From the correct use of flags and radios to interventions during accidents, to safety, to procedures: the role of the marshals is always fundamental to the success of a motorsport event. Hence the need during the course, with the aid of slides, to delve deeper into each area of ​​expertise and to inform the personnel assigned to work on the track or on the routes of uphill races or rallies about the regulatory changes that will come into force with next season. The objective is to ensure the course marshals a excellent standard of knowledge and provide them with the tools and techniques to improve reliability in interventions and skills in managing various critical situations.

Tibiletti: “Our goal is to raise the bar of regulatory training”

Alessandro Tibiletti will present in his introduction the changes 2024, which will concern the Match Officials. In this regard, the planned training will concern the CPPs (the Head of Station Course Marshals) and the CPr (the Rally Test Chief Course Marshals). The new licenses will also be illustrated: CP (Road Marshals), CPR (Road Marshals) and CPC (Circuit Marshals), which will replace those already held. “Academy is a project whose aim is to increase the level of regulatory and safety training of an important component such as that of the course marshals – explains Tibiletti – As part of this training, I would like to point out that this project will be extended to all course marshals in the future.”

Galbiati: “Only a trained person can find the right solution”

“The route marshals – comments Galbiati – they play a fundamental role for one’s own safety and that of the pilots. This is why adequate training is needed which has the objective of transmitting skills to ensure that the race official always knows what to do and in case of danger never loses the clarity necessary to avoid panic. A trained person, that is, a prepared person, is the best an organization can have since only trained people know how to find the right solutions and know how to face situations with tranquility and determination. All this, obviously, has positive effects on the races.”

Online course on rapid, semi-rapid and standard maneuvers

The Vallelunga course, coordinated by Professor Saul Collini, professor of Anesthesia and Resuscitation, chief doctor of Formula E, will be preceded on 23 November by a four-hour online theoretical part during which the various types of extraction maneuver: fast, semi-fast and standard. “The choice of which of the three to adopt – explains Collini – depends on the clinical condition of the pilot and the state of the vehicle”. On this occasion, some films will be shown which will highlight problems and critical issues that have emerged in some specific cases.

Collini: “Constant adaptation to the progress of cars is necessary”

The course will be held alongside Professor Collini, who is responsible for medical training at the Specialist Motorsport Academy, with licensed Aci Sport affiliated doctors and paramedics. The course will last from 9am to 6pm. After the date of the 25th, others will follow until the advent of the 2024 racing season. “The objective of these courses is to keep the personnel working in motor racing constantly updated in a constantly evolving sector: just think that in 2023 alone there have been three updates, linked to the progress of cars, particularly hybrids”explains Professor Collini.

Practice with the car rotating 180 degrees

After the online theoretical lesson, the 48 participants will meet at the Vallelunga facility for the practical course: divided into six groups of 7 and one of 6, they will train to extract the pilot (who will be one of the team members) from single-seaters, Gran Turismos and touring cars which also include the protagonists of rallies. In particular, the participants will test themselves on a laboratory car designed by Aci Sport in collaboration with Sparco which can rotate 180 degrees (photo above) and therefore simulate a total or sideways rollover.