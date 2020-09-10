The researcher has developed a technique for observing “distant quasars”.

She’s the star seeker of the stars. The astrophysicist Francoise Combes received Thursday, September 10 the prestigious CNRS gold medal. She had contributed to the understanding of the evolution of galaxies thanks to an extraordinary ability to combine observation and theory.

The researcher was a pioneer in a technique for observing “distant quasars” : “Quasars are galaxies in which there is a supermassive black hole, which is very active, and which emits a light a thousand times stronger than the entire galaxy combined”, explains the astrophysicist. Françoise Combes compares them to “milestones, beacons of the Universe”, whose observation “allows to probe matter”. She implemented it in the United States in the 1970s, thanks to her mentor, Pierre Encrenaz, to observe molecules in nearby galaxies using ad hoc radio telescopes.

François Combes also fought for women to find a place in this discipline, and judge “Very important” that the CNRS has granted more awards to female researchers for ten years. “It shows that they exist, it encourages them “, says François Combes … who can boast of having been the first astronomer elected to the Academy of Sciences (2004), and the first woman to hold a chair in Astrophysics at the Collège de France.

Françoise Combes had found her vocation at the École Normale Supérieure, where she studied atomic physics: “I discovered there a passion for cosmology, to know about our origins, how galaxies and stars were formed”, she says. Now 68 years old, this professor at the Collège de France is continuing her research at the Laboratory for Studies of Radiation and Matter in Astrophysics and Atmospheres (Lerma) at the Paris-PSL Observatory. “She has crazy energy”, remarks Fabienne Casoli, astronomer and president of the Observatory, who describes a person, “the amazing work power”, “always on the lookout for new ideas”. And above all a researcher at “the extremely wide range of skills, from observation to numerical simulation through theory”.