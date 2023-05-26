Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

Ukrainian forces apparently shot down a Russian helicopter with a MANPADS. What makes the light weapon so valuable?

KIEV – Ukrainian forces have apparently shot down another Russian attack helicopter – once again with a special and simple weapon: MANPADS. According to British experts, Russia has already lost numerous helicopters as a result.

“Today the enemy Mi-24 attack helicopter was eliminated by Royal Brigade forces,” the 24th Mechanized Brigade wrote on Facebook on Monday (May 22). An anti-aircraft gunner stopped the helicopter “with a well-aimed shot from the MANPADS ‘Igla'” near the village of New York in the Donetsk region, it said. After the hit, “the enemy helicopter crashed into an enemy-controlled area near the temporarily occupied Horliwka”.

Ukraine shoots down Russian combat helicopters with special weapon MANPADS

MANPADS is a weapon used by ground units to defend against air attack. MANPADS is short for Man Porthotable Air Defense Ssystem In German one would say one-man surface-to-air missile.

A soldier holds an “Igla” type MANPADS. © IMAGO / SNA

The shoulder-launched anti-aircraft system provided by the allies played an important role for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Ukraine war. They can be operated by just one soldier, weigh a maximum of 20 kilograms and are around 1.80 meters long. “MANPADS are highly effective weapons against slow-moving aircraft, such as helicopters, passenger or cargo planes,” writes the Federal Agency for Civic Education in the Conventional Weapons topic module.

MANPADS seeks target after kill itself

MANPADS typically consist of an anti-aircraft missile with a warhead, a launch tube, and a battery that powers the system prior to deployment. After launch, the rocket searches for its own target using an infrared seeker head. Depending on the model, the range is up to eight kilometers. Targets can be hit at a height of up to five kilometers.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Few countries produce MANPADS. Above all, Russia, China and the USA manufacture the weapon and supply it to many countries. To defend against the Russian invaders, Ukrainian soldiers mainly use the Soviet or Russian model “Igla” and “Stinger” systems, which Ukraine received as part of military support from the United States. According to the latest figures from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has lost 309 aircraft, 294 helicopters and 2,830 drones (as of May 22). (mt)