South Korea’s Central Agency for Disaster and Safety Measures said Sunday that heavy rain with strong winds, thunder and lightning is expected in central regions and Jeolla Province, while a special heavy rain warning was issued in Seoul, neighboring cities, Gangwon Province and some parts of South Chungcheong Province.

And the South Korean Yonhap News Agency stated that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Public Safety had previously raised the agency’s emergency level from the first stage to the second, while keeping the crisis alert level at the “serious” stage.

The Meteorological Agency had previously issued a warning of heavy rain in all areas of the capital starting at 6 am today, in addition to 27 districts in Gyeonggi Province and 4 districts in Ichon, Yangpyeong and Gapyeong since 7 am. The agency also issued warnings in 6 regions in central Chungcheong Province, including Sisan, Dangjin, Hongseong, Seocheon, Boring and Tian, ​​as well as Cheolwon and Hwachon in northeastern Gangwon Province and Kunsan in North Jeolla Province, starting at six o’clock.

According to the statistics, 1494 homes were flooded due to rainwater, 134 homes were damaged, and the number of shops and factories that were flooded reached 288 cases. Damage to roads and bridges rose to 1,181, in addition to 821 cases of landslides and floods.

The number of deaths reached 47 since the seventh day of the month, and 3 people are missing. The number of those staying in temporary facilities or the homes of their relatives after being evacuated from their homes reached 1,860 as of this morning. And exposed 34 thousand and 904 hectares of agricultural land to flooding, an area that exceeds half the area of ​​the capital. About 871,000 head of livestock died.