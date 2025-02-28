It was on June 8 500 years ago (1525) when the first stone of which today is considered one of the reference temples of Gothic art was placed. It is known as “the lady of the cathedrals” due to the purity of his style, which remained faithful to the essence of the Gothic Although the Renaissance was already beginning to be imposed in Europe. Its slenderness, the harmony of its proportions and the sobriety of its structure make it one of the most elegant and balanced cathedrals in Spain, An authentic referent of religious architecture that is now celebrated.

A complete agenda

Interior of the Gothic Cathedral of Segovia. José Luis Gutiérrez

The acts to celebrate this fifth centenary will take place throughout 2025, although it is In February when some of the most interesting exhibitions and visits begin. These activities are added to others already consolidated, such as the rise to the tower or the “escape room”, offering new ways of knowing its history and the secrets of its construction. Between that interesting calendar We can highlight these visits, which are already available to book on the website of the Cathedral (Tickets.catedralsegovia.es/#centenario).

Between two cathedrals

It can be done The first Saturdays of each month At five in the afternoon and It reveals a less known part of the cathedral: The reason for its transfer and abandonment of the former headquarters, located in front of the Alcazar, the other great monument of the city. Although physically separated, these two cathedrals have a lot in common.





A city project

Available The second Saturdays of each monthon this visit he delves into the importance and influence that the cathedral had in the evolution of the city. A chronological itinerary to review the monarchs and artists who left their mark on the temple and in Segovia.

Patters to decorate the house of God

Over the centuries, monarchs, clergy and influential families contributed to construction and decoration of the chapels of the cathedral, leaving a valuable artistic legacy. This visit, which is celebrated on the third Saturday of the month, It travels some of these chapels and rooms, showing how patronage allowed the creation of authentic jewels of sacred art.

The choir and music in the center of the cathedral

The impressive organ of the Cathedral of Segovia. Getty Images/Istockphoto

He Fourth Saturday of the month He is reserved for music, which has always had an essential role in the cathedral. This visit focuses on the choir, saved from the former cathedral, where the two majestic baroque organs and the facistol that supported the old song books. In addition, the most observers can discover up to 287 elements of musical iconography hidden in fresh, tapestries and stained glass.





A full day

Alcazar de Segovia. Getty Images/Istockphoto

All these visits are at five in the afternoon and, as you have to take advantage of the visit to Segovia, the day can begin exploring the beautiful Alcazar, losing between the streets of its historic center, admiring the impressive aqueduct And, of course, Tasting an exquisite pig. To lower the food, the ideal plan is to walk along the Alameda Paseo until it reaches one of the viewpoints with the best views of the Alcazar, such an idyllic image that it is easy to confuse it with the Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle.

