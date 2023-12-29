Automotive Detailer

Detailer Automoción SL is a prominent exhibition of multi-brand vehicles in the Region of Murcia, with more than 10 years of experience in the sector. Our vehicles have been carefully reviewed to offer the best service to our customers, giving them the option of a warranty of up to 36 months.

We work closely with the main financial institutions to guarantee our clients the best price for both financing and cash payments.

Thanks to the support and satisfaction of our customers, we have achieved our sales goals this year. We are proud to have received 5-star reviews on Google and all car buying web portals.

We want to ensure that you enjoy an unparalleled experience when purchasing your vehicle, therefore, at Detailer Automoción SL we offer you quality, trust and excellence in our services.

MORE INFORMATION

Email detailerautomoció[email protected]

Instagram @detailerautomociónmurcia

Facebook: Automotive Detailer

Web www.detailerautomoción.es

WhatsApp 637 298 708

FORD GUILLEN MOTOR, TRUST THE EXPERIENCE

Guillen Motor is a consolidated company with more than 37 years of experience in the automotive sector.

Our used vehicle department will adapt to your needs to be able to advise you on the path to purchasing your new vehicle, having a wide variety of vehicles in stock, both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Our services:

-Sale of new vehicles: We are an official Ford service in Murcia.

-Sale of km0 and used vehicles: We have a large stock of km0 and used vehicles in which you will find the vehicle that best suits your needs and you can give us your previous vehicle as part of the payment, we will give you the maximum valuation!

-Mechanical, bodywork and painting workshop: We have fully qualified professionals. Trust us for the maintenance of your vehicle: tune-up, damage, lights, bodywork, inspections, etc.

Shall we walk the path together? Come visit us!

MORE INFORMATION:

Address Avenida Progreso, 232, 30012 Murcia

phones 968 25 82 22 / 684 29 47 17 (WhatsApp)

Web www.guillenmotor.com

E-mail [email protected]

instagram @fordmurciaguillenmotor

Cahs4Car

Cahs4Car, a company with more than 8 years of experience, is present in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Spain. Leader in credits with vehicle guarantee, it helps its clients obtain instant liquidity so that they can face any economic setback.

Cahs4Car began operating in Spain with the central branch in Madrid in 2021, and since then the acceptance by customers has been so great that it is now present throughout the national territory.

The company is characterized by its support service at all times, as well as by simple contracting, either by call or through the 'online' form, getting in touch to be able to offer an approximate estimate of the price of the car.

In addition, they make their network of offices available to the public so they can make the transaction together at all times, but if that option does not suit them, Cahs4Car will go wherever the client says.

One of its strong points is that it sets the exact price of the car, based on the make and type of vehicle, age, condition, equipment, mileage and current market value. Once the amount of the vehicle has been agreed, we can now proceed to sign the contract. Of course, you have to decide one thing: leave the car at our facilities, where it will be under constant surveillance without being manipulated, or continue using it.

If you leave the car in our care, you do not have to meet any other conditions, since we offer the lowest processing fees in Spain. But if you want to continue using the car, it is essential that it has mandatory civil liability insurance and even breakdown insurance for higher amounts. If you don't have insurance, we will help you get it on the spot.

MORE INFORMATION

Phone 900 670 040

Email [email protected]

Web www.cash4car.es

Autobridge Occasion

Autopuente Ocasión, a dealership with more than 35 years of experience in the automotive sector, is specialized in the purchase and sale of used vehicles of all brands.

It has a large and select exhibition. Firstly, for a vehicle to become part of our stock, we make sure to know 100% of its condition and origin, carrying out a complete analysis of all its components. The selection process is so demanding that, it should be noted, only two out of every ten vehicles analyzed become part of our catalogue.

Next, we begin with the preparation of the vehicle, carrying out a complete maintenance check, as well as changing the oil, replacing filters and if any maintenance component is below 70% useful life, we replace it with a new one. , thus guaranteeing more than 70% useful life to all vehicle components and a state of the bodywork in perfect condition.

In addition, all our vehicles are delivered with a one-year full warranty, covering 100% of the vehicle components; We are the ones who take care of everything, without intermediary companies, thus guaranteeing you maximum peace of mind.

Our after-sales team will be at your disposal at all times to solve any problem, in the fastest and most efficient way, whatever it may be and wherever you are, in the shortest time possible so that you can continue enjoying your car. As if that were not enough, all our vehicles are always located in the ten best price positions in Spain. For all this, buying a used vehicle at Autopuente Ocasión is always an unbeatable experience, because we are a dealership, we offer the best service, an unbeatable guarantee and the best prices.

In our facilities in Barrio del Progreso we have more than 1,000 m2 of exhibition space with a large stock of more than 60 guaranteed and certified vehicles. In it you can find the vehicle that best suits your needs, always advised by our team of professionals. Autopuente Occasion, the best used vehicles 100% guaranteed.

MORE INFORMATION

Address Avenida del Progreso 193, Barrio del Progreso (Murcia)

Phone: 968 97 80 63

Sales: 633 580 440 / 621 284 447

Web: www.autopuente.es

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @Autopuenteocasion