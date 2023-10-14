Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Split

An Israeli soldier in an armored vehicle deployed near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel. © JINI/dpa

Hamas has at least 130 hostages in captivity in the Israel war. The Israeli special unit Sayeret Matkal is said to be ready to rescue them.

Tel Aviv – Soldiers from a famous Israeli special forces unit are reportedly preparing to rescue hostages kidnapped in Gaza. Loud telegraph The Sajeret Matkal, modeled after the British Special Air Service (SAS) regiment, was put on standby due to its experience with hostage rescue.

The command has been involved in previous Israeli rescue missions, including the famous raid on Uganda’s Entebbe airport in 1976, in which troops rescued 100 Israelis from Palestinian terrorists.

Israel War: Hostages as human shields in Gaza – special unit is ready

But even with the Sajaret Matkal’s elite soldiers and the Israeli National Police’s Yamam Special Forces deployed in the Israel War, bringing the hostages home safely is an extremely risky task. Commanders of the HamasMilitary groups say they are holding at least 130 people, including non-Israelis. They are held as human shields to deter Israeli attacks.

It is assumed that the hostages were in tunnels, residential buildings and also on military bases.

A glimmer of hope for the Israeli government, experts say, is that given the large number of hostages, it is likely that it will be revealed where they are being held. The location is noisy telegraph Israel may even be known. But even with this information, losses seem unavoidable.

War in Israel: rescue mission planned through diversion

“When you have 100 to 130 hostages, it’s not easy to hide them. I believe we will find information about the locations,” Avner Avraham, a former officer in the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, said loudly telegraph. “But it is very complicated, very difficult. It will take time and we will lose people.”﻿

One scenario for a possible rescue mission involves special forces tracking down the hostages and their captors while Israel diverts Hamas’ focus with a major ground invasion with conventional forces. “The operations that I think we will see in Israel will be conducted through the smokescreen that will be linked to the major offensive that Israel is now preparing for,” Aaron Cohen, an expert on Israeli special forces, told Fox News.

Sajeret Matkal: Counterterrorism and hostage rescue

The Sajeret Matkal, officially known as the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, is a special forces unit founded in 1957. “Sajeret Matkal is primarily a field intelligence gathering unit that conducts deep reconnaissance behind enemy lines to obtain strategic information. “Sajeret Matkal is also tasked with counterterrorism and hostage rescue operations beyond Israel’s borders,” the Israel Defense Forces website says.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

The soldiers fought in the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and the Second Lebanon War in 2006. But the most famous mission associated with Sayeret Matkal was the raid on Entebbe airport in July 1976 – perhaps the most daring Israeli military action ever. Two hundred elite soldiers took part in an airstrike on the airport, killing the hijackers and freeing almost all of the hostages – all in less than an hour.

Yonatan Netanyahu, the commander of the Sajaret Matkal during the mission and brother of current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was shot on the tarmac and later became a national hero. (Sonja Thomaser)