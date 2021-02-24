The federal government’s preference for corona vaccinated people is not yet an issue. Chancellor Merkel makes it clear, however, that the attitude could change.

Berlin – Should people vaccinated against the coronavirus be better off than non-vaccinated people? It was clear that there would be a debate about this question. It has been in existence since a vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 became foreseeable. Now that the end of the week-long lockdown is looming – if the corona mutations do not interfere – and spring and vacation time are approaching, the discussion is more vehement.

The travel company Alltours, for example, has already announced that it only wants to accommodate people vaccinated against the corona virus in its own holiday hotels. The online ticket shop Eventim is also considering only allowing those who have been vaccinated to attend concerts. Iceland, on the other hand, promised vacations for non-vaccinated people. The federal government has different views on special treatment. While the Federal Foreign Minister and SPD politician Heiko Maas spoke out in favor of easing the situation for vaccinated people, the opinion within the Union is exactly the opposite.

Coronavirus: special treatment for vaccinated people? Merkel on the other hand, but …

Chancellor Angela Merkel has now spoken in detail on the subject. “As long as the number of those vaccinated is so much smaller than those who are waiting for the vaccination, the state should not treat the two groups differently,” said the CDU politician Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Thursday). This applies to the relationship between the state and citizens. In the case of private contractual relationships, “we can hardly interfere with the state,” Merkel clarified.

Anyway, a possible preference for corona vaccinated persons is not an issue for Merkel as long as it is not “clearly” clarified that vaccinated persons are no longer contagious. A study from Israel on the vaccine by Biontech / Pfizer recently gave hope in this regard.

Merkel on vaccination prioritization: the more vaccine, the more flexibility

However, Merkel made it clear that her point of view could change. “When we have made a vaccination offer to enough people and some of them do not want to be vaccinated at all, one will have to consider whether there should be openings and entrances in certain areas only for vaccinated people. But we’re not there yet, ”said the Chancellor of the FAZ continue.

Merkel wants to adhere to the current vaccination prioritization recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission. She says she doesn’t want to be vaccinated until it’s her turn. First of all, the elderly “and those with special pre-existing illnesses and also people who come into close contact with infected people” should be vaccinated. But, the more vaccine is available, the more flexible one will have to deal with the prioritization, said Merkel. (mt)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa