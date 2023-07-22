Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12:16 p.m.



| Updated 12:30 p.m.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has established a special device for this Sunday on the occasion of the general elections. Traffic’s objective is to facilitate entry to large cities in the afternoon, before the polling stations close.

With this, it intends to expand the capacity of access roads to large cities through those roads that connect second homes and beach areas with the cities to avoid delays in travel times. To facilitate the return and that it can be done in stages throughout the day and avoid doing so in a certain time slot, Tráfico will advance the start of the special measures that are usually adopted on summer Sunday afternoons (6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) to help regulate and fluidize traffic to 4:00 p.m.

For this reason, lanes will be opened in the opposite direction to the usual on the A-1, A-3 and A-5 at the entrance to Madrid; on the A-49 between Huelva and Seville; and on the N-340 between Cádiz and Tarifa; and the Bus HOV lane of the A-6 will also open from 1:00 p.m. in the direction of the entrance to Madrid. On the other hand, the slow lane of the A-3 towards the entrance to Valencia (Siete Aguas) will be canceled so that circulation is regular and to prevent the incorporation of vehicles that circulate from said slow lane into the main lanes from generating braking and reaches.

Traffic also provides for the junction between the A-3 and A-7 in Ribarroja del Turia (Valencia) and the placement of cones to facilitate the access of vehicles coming from the north of the province of Valencia to the A-3 towards Madrid, so that a lane is extended at said junction that facilitates the movement of vehicles.

Cones will also be placed on the A-8 in Villaviciosa (Asturias) to facilitate the incorporation of vehicles coming from the beach area to the aforementioned highway; and an alternative itinerary will be established along the A-356, in the Málaga direction, between Vélez-Málaga and Casabermeja to relieve congestion on the A-7 and help vehicles coming from the coast.

As on any other summer weekend, road works are paralyzed, the holding of sports events is limited and the movement of trucks is restricted. In addition, the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard will also reinforce the service personnel between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to order and regulate circulation in the most conflictive sections.