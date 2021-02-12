Nixon and Kennedy during a television debate in 1960. (- / AFP)

George Washington, who did not belong to any party, thought the United States should do without. In his eyes, political parties would only divide the country. It was in the 18th century.

Was he right? When and why did Democrats and Republicans arrive? Why are there only two major parties in the United States? This is what this special episode of “Washington from Here” will tell you.

Partisanship was born in the era of the second president, John Adams, a member of the Federalist Party, the first American political party that has long since disappeared. And very quickly, the American political division was built around this cleavage: centralization (federalism) against decentralization (anti-federalism).

It was at the end of the 1820s that the two great parties that we know today took shape.