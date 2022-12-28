new episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way about what is happening in the video game and entertainment industry.

It came the moment of truth. Discover in our special episode which are the 15 Best Games of 2022 for the Atomix staff. We return to our classic voting format where each member gives their reasons why this or that title should be on our list. Make yourself comfortable because the talk got very good.