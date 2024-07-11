Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police concluded the “Director General” Championship for Jiu-Jitsu and Tactical Defense, which was organized by the Police Sports Education Center, in the sports hall of Al Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 650 players from various police sectors.

Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Special Tasks Sector, honored the Criminal Security Sector for winning first place, the Central Operations Sector for winning second place, and the Central Operations Sector for winning third place. He praised the players’ performance, the efforts to organize the championship in a pioneering manner for the age groups under 30 years, and over 30 years, and the great competition full of activity and vitality.

The Special Tasks Sector won the championship title by winning 23 medals, including 10 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze. The Criminal Security Sector, the runner-up, won 31 medals, including 9 gold, 6 silver and 13 bronze. The Central Operations Sector won third place, winning 13 medals, including 6 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. This championship is the second, and it highlighted the distinguished skills of the players and discovered some new talents.

Brigadier Khalid Abdullah Khoury, Director of the Decision Support and Institutional Development Sector, congratulated the winning teams and praised the competitions and high capabilities of the players from various police sectors, stressing the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Police to pay attention to the sport of Jiu-Jitsu and deepen its concept among members.

He praised the outstanding and great performance and high sportsmanship of the players in a competitive environment that contributed to raising the physical readiness of the members, which is reflected in their professional efforts in sustaining security and safety in the community.

He thanked the players, referees, organizers, and everyone who participated in the success of the tournament. He congratulated the winners on the outstanding results and wished them success in future tournaments.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Hussein Khoury, Deputy Director of the External Regions Police Directorate, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Police Sports Council, Colonel Suhail Mohammed Al Khaili, Deputy Director of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, and Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Nasser Al Eisaei, Deputy Director of the Police Sports Education Centre.