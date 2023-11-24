Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Special Tasks Sector team won first place, and won the Abu Dhabi Police Football Cup Championship, in its first edition, which was held at the “Zayed Cricket Stadium”, after defeating the Abu Dhabi Sports Council team 2-0, scored by Yaqoub Al Balushi and Rakad Al Kathiri, and the match witnessed the brilliance of goalkeeper Special tasks, in saving his team from several opportunities, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council team won second place, and the General Command of Civil Defense team won third place.

The first place winners were crowned by Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, and handed the championship cup to the Special Tasks Sector team, in an enthusiastic celebratory atmosphere performed by the Abu Dhabi Police Music Band, and the generosity of the Abu Dhabi Stars Team, which has a group of our national team’s stars, Bashir Saeed and Saleh Al Menhali. , Jassem Musa, and Abdul Rahim Jumaa.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Brigadier Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Physical Education Centre, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, members of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, and a large audience of fans of the participating teams. In the tournament.

Rakad Al Kathiri won the Best Player of the Match award, and the final match was officiated by a group of ADNOC Professional League referees.

Brigadier General Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Sports Education Center, praised the success achieved by the tournament and the excellence of the players in all participating teams. He congratulated the Special Tasks Sector team on winning first place, pointing out the importance of the tournament in strengthening social ties and cooperation with partners from various government and private agencies. He thanked them and appreciated them for their distinguished participation in the first edition, pointing out that preparations are continuing for the second edition to be at the same level of leadership and sporting excellence.

The final match began with excitement and intensity from the first minutes, and the Special Tasks Sector was able to score the first goal in the middle of the first half. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council team responded with successive attacks, trying to adjust the result, but was unable to score the equalizer, so the first half ended with the Special Tasks Sector prevailing 1-0. The second half began with continuous pressure from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, trying to adjust the result, and with a counterattack, the Special Tasks were able to snatch the second goal in the last minutes of the second half, ending the match 2-0. It witnessed the brilliance of Rakad, the Special Tasks player, and was crowned the best player in the match, for the second time in the tournament. .