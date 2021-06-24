Special Tagadà – Journey to Italy: previews and guests on La7 with Tiziana Panella

Tonight, Thursday 24 June 2021, a prime-time special from Tagadà is aired on La7, entitled Journey to Italy. A long series of reportages – shot in first person by Tiziana Panella – not to forget what we have experienced, between fears and hopes, in recent months marked by the Covid pandemic: the first red zone of Italy in Codogno, an unknown country it then became the symbol of the pandemic; the homage to the doctors of subintensive therapies, the music of the Casadei family at the Cesenatico baths, the harrowing humanity of the homeless people comforted by the embrace of the volunteer doctors, and much more. Claudio Amendola, Roberto Saviano, Massimo Giannini, Dodi Battaglia, Stefano Bonaccini, Marco Damilano, Chiara Valerio and Aurora Leone will be guests in the studio during this special in Tagadà – particular spectators of this trip. Appointment with the program of Tiziana Panella this evening, June 24, 2021, at 9.15 pm. It will also be an opportunity to celebrate the 20 years of the birth of La7, the broadcaster born from the ashes of TeleMonteCarlo on June 24th 20 years ago.

Streaming and tv