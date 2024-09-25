We are just a few days away from the opening of the Nintendo Museum. In addition to experiencing the history of the Japanese company, all attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a series of special products that can only be obtained at this location. In this way, A line of exclusive Nintendo Museum t-shirts has been revealed that every fan is dying to get their hands on.

The museum’s special T-shirts feature a simple, yet eye-catching design. Here we find the logos of Nintendo consoles, all accompanied by a simple color. From the Famicom, through the GameCube, to the Switch. Notably, the Famicom and Super Famicom also feature alternate versions of the NES and SNES. A Virtual Boy piece of clothing can also be seen.

Unfortunately, the price of these shirts has not yet been shared, but considering that the Nintendo Museum is set to open in early October, it’s only a matter of time before this information becomes available. In addition to these items, the following console-themed merchandise will also be available in the gift shop:

A set of pins for ¥1,980 yen.

A pen for ¥1,320 yen.

Sticker set for ¥1,485 yen.

Mug for ¥1,980 yen.

All these products and more will be on sale starting next October 2ndonly at the Nintendo Museum, although resales will probably also start that day, and prices won’t be as friendly. In related news, more Switch bundles are leaked. Similarly, Nintendo registers a new patent.

Author’s Note:

These shirts, as simple as they are, look amazing. I’d love to go out in the street wearing a Virtual Boy shirt. I hope these products are not only available at the Nintendo Museum officially, which sounds almost impossible.

Via: Nintendo