The Murcia City Council also plans to launch a special surveillance device tomorrow Saturday for the Burial of the Sardine, despite the fact that the parade and the sardine festival par excellence have been canceled. Both the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and the councilor responsible for Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, explained yesterday that as on the day of Bando de la Huerta, there will be a police presence to prevent crowds and that security protocols are breached in force to avoid coronavirus infections. The total number of available agents is pending to be specified, in the absence of a response from the Government Delegation with the number of members of the National Police and Civil Guard that will collaborate with the 400 of the Local Police.

Society Street shines with colorful balloons



The Central East Municipal Board and the Association of Merchants of Calle Sociedad have launched an initiative with the dual objective of celebrating the arrival of spring and encouraging Murcian to buy in local businesses. The street is decorated with floral motifs hanging along its route, in which the balloons are ‘twinned’ with eucalyptus branches. The Chairman of the Board, Lorenzo Tomás, explains that the balloons are made of biodegradable latex, “so they do not affect the environment”, and that the design is due to the Globomur company. Tomás emphasizes that this road “is considered the first commercial street in the city” and is “vital” for this economic activity in the center.

Shops reward ‘the best father in the world’



José Peinado Ruiz has been graced with the prize of 500 euros, exchangeable in the businesses of Murcia that have participated in the campaign launched by the City Council and the Femuác federation on the occasion of Father’s Day, to encourage purchases in neighborhood establishments .