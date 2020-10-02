Cyprus lifted the veto at the summit, clearing the way for the punitive measures. They are said to affect around 40 people from Belarus.

BRUSSELS dpa | After weeks of blockade, the European Union has launched sanctions against those responsible for election fraud and violence in Belarus. On Friday night, Cyprus withdrew its veto at the EU summit in Brussels and received concessions in return for its rival Turkey: The EU continues to threaten sanctions against Ankara. Nevertheless, she also seeks dialogue. Chancellor Angela Merkel had also promoted this.

The decisions were preceded by hours of dispute over Turkey policy at the summit. Ankara is exploring natural gas fields in the sea areas claimed by Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. The EU therefore gave Turkey an ultimatum at the end of August and threatened additional sanctions. In relation to Greece there were signs of some easing afterwards, but not with Cyprus. Cyprus now demanded the punitive measures and only wanted to support the Belarus sanctions on this condition. After much back and forth, Cyprus gave in.

Merkel welcomed the resolutions on Belarus and Turkey as “great progress”. The sanctions against supporters of Lukashenko are “a very important signal,” said the CDU politician. There was a “long, difficult discussion” with Cyprus and Greece on the EU’s policy on Turkey. Nonetheless, they want to call for a “constructive agenda with Turkey – provided that efforts to reduce tensions go ahead”.

She hoped that there would now be “dynamic negotiations” with Turkey, also with a view to refugee policy and the customs union with the EU, stressed Merkel. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that Turkey had to prove that it wanted to go along the constructive path.

Austria’s Chancellor called for a tougher line with Turkey

At the latest at the December summit, the situation in the eastern Mediterranean should be discussed again and a decision on how to proceed. French President Emmanuel Macron said that if the dialogue were not continued, restrictive measures would then be foreseen. The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had already advocated a tougher line and called for sanctions and the termination of the EU accession talks with Turkey.

Von der Leyen and Council Chairman Charles Michel were relieved that the Belarus sanctions, which had been on hold for weeks, are now coming. According to Michel, they should be put into effect immediately after a written procedure. This is a clear signal of the EU’s credibility, said Michel.

With the punitive measures, the EU wants to put additional pressure on the leadership in Belarus (Belarus) and show solidarity with the people in the country. In the former Soviet republic there have been protests and strikes against Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, since the presidential election on August 9th.

According to the current state of planning, the EU sanctions are intended to affect 40 people who are accused of participating in election fraud or violently cracking down on peaceful protests. Lukashenko himself should not initially be among them. Because you want to keep diplomatic options open to settle the conflict and tighten the course again later if necessary.

EU Council President wanted to present the EU as a single community

EU Council President Michel had convened the two-day special summit to present the EU as a united community and as a strong player on the world stage. With Turkey and Belarus, relations with China were also on the agenda. The summit officially condemned the poisoning of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia, in particular for the use of chemical weapons. In addition, the heads of state and government unanimously called for an immediate end to the violence in the conflict region Nagorno-Karabakh in the south of the Caucasus.

On Friday, the second day of the summit will, among other things, be about “strategic autonomy” for the EU for important goods such as medicines, but also for digital infrastructure. The aim is, for example, to have its own European computer clouds and a uniform European system for electronic identification – called e-ID. In addition, the summit should also advise on the status of Brexit.