Three years ago we had the somewhat indecent but über-Dutch idea to abuse a Tesla scheme to fix a free holiday car. At the time, Tesla had a promotion where you could return your purchased car after seven days and get the full amount back. A kind of ‘money back’ deal.

One Danny from America bought a Tesla Model X in 2020 for the equivalent of 105,000 euros, but was not completely satisfied with his purchase. The gullwing doors stuck, the range was disappointing and the charging station for the home would cost ten times more than it had been promised. So he decided to return the car within seven days. Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted that it was really possible.

If someone really wants to return the car in good faith on day 8, that’s fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

That should end the matter, but now two years later, the former owner is still paying for his car. The Model X has been returned, but Tesla denies ever collecting the car. Until the case is resolved, Danny must continue to pay the financing of his car, reports said CNBC, otherwise he will get a bad credit score. You can compare that with if you have a note here with the BKR.

The returned Tesla is already on the scrapyard

Danny still has access to the Tesla app. There he would occasionally receive notifications that his car was ready to be picked up from the service center. The last report came in February. When he looked in the app where the car was exactly, he saw that the Tesla Model X was about 18 kilometers away on the site of a dismantling company. It is not known whether the car is there to actually be dismantled.