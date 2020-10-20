Weather in Germany: The golden October 2020 is back! In some parts of Germany, temperatures climb towards the middle of the week. But this autumn gloss has its downsides.

The temperatures rise drastically from Tuesday – first in the south, then also in the north and west.

The prospects also have downsides.

Update from October 20, 12.11 p.m.r: The weather is going to be extraordinary in Germany. A special weather situation is responsible for this: A Deep over Western Europe – “Imka” and a High – called “Otmar”, who is currently migrating towards the Black Sea, is taking and “quasi in the pincers”, shares the German weather service (DWD) with. Mild air flows through the two systems to Germany. In the next few days are Maximum values ​​of 20 degrees inside.

Foehn prevails on the edge of the Alps. According to DWD experts, heavy gusts of wind are to be expected at the peaks and exposed locations. The wind should increase in the night on Wednesday. There is currently a hurricane alarm on Wednesday on the Brocken in the Harz Mountains.

Extreme weather change in Germany is imminent: Experts also recommend sunscreen in autumn

First report from October 19, 2020

Munich – that October weather in Germany was mainly from in the past few days in many regions rain and temperatures between 9 and 13 degrees. That was caused autumn weather so far from Storm low Gisela *. The new week starts cool too. But it will be available from Tuesday Weather in Germany a turnaround is imminent.

First of all, the Temperatures increase in the south, then also in the west and north of Germany. Right in the middle of time increasing corona numbers * at least that seems Weather in Germany * to offer a little ray of hope – and a view of the sun and higher temperatures. Who is it for hike drifts outside, it should also in autumn suncream pack in your backpack, because both in spring and in autumn the sun is not to be underestimated *.

Weather in Germany at the beginning of the week still cool in autumn

But that is precisely at the beginning of the new week Weather in Germany still cool and very autumnal. The Northern Germany Has Deep Helga still with one Cold front under control, like that German Weather Service (dwd) reports. Helga sometimes brings rain and partly also wind and Storm* with at Temperatures between 9 and 13 degrees.

Take care of that High Otmar at the beginning of the week in South of Germany already for something friendlier Weather than in the north. Fog fields slowly dissolve, and now and then the sun comes through. Rising temperatures but we are still waiting for something. In some regions, it also happens on Tuesday night frost – for example in the mountains, in the east and in the south.

From Tuesday the weather in Germany will be warmer

But it will be from Tuesday Weather in Germany better. The reason for this: a powerful one southwest current brings loud German weather service mild and very humid air masses * from the subtropical regions Central Europe. In parts of central Germany and in the south, the wind strength is increasing. In the south, fog fields gradually dissolve. Sunny weather with temperatures of up to 20 degrees are possible according to the weather service.

In the middle of the week that could Weather become even more summery: Temperatures The experts predict up to 24 degrees. At the Alps, however, you have to Storm be expected.

A change in the weather is a long time coming in the north

In the west and north of Germany, however, you have to stay up a little longer rising temperatures * and better Weather waiting. But already on Wednesday mild temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees can also reach large parts of Germany.

Only in the Coastal regions remains that Weather probably still cool at around 14 degrees, too rain and Storm are definitely there.

Weather in Germany: Temperatures drop again towards the weekend

The Weather experts expect that the influx of mild air will continue until the weekend. That means, by the end of the week, it could Weather in Germany partly with almost summer temperatures come along. According to current forecasts, they should only decrease again in the course of Friday.

