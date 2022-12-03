Esteves Colnago took office in October 2021; will be replaced by Julio Alexandre

The Ministry of Economy announced this Friday (2.Dec.2022) that the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, resigned. He had been in office since October 2021.

“He [Esteves Colnago] thanks Minister Paulo Guedes for the opportunity to have been part of the Ministry of Economy team since the beginning of this government”, says the press release.

The economist must go to the private sector, since, according to the ministry, he will be quarantined for 6 months. The period between leaving the public service and joining companies is a way for the public administration to avoid the use of privileged information for the benefit of private interests.

The Ministry of Economy also reported that Julio Alexandre, the current Deputy Special Secretary, will take over from Esteves Colnago by the end of 2022. It reported that he will not have an assistant.

Esteves Colnago took over as special secretary of the Treasury and Budget in October 2021, at the invitation of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, after the departure of Bruno Funchal.

Previously, he was head of the Ministry’s Special Office of Institutional Relations.