Cem is 13 years old and a special needs student. When school is closed, he does – nothing. You can even learn to read in lockdown. But because parents and teachers didn’t feel responsible, our author took it into her own hands.

“Doing cool things”: trips, movies, playing mini golf – that’s what Cems mentor is actually for. During the pandemic, she came up with something else. Image: Petra Meyer-Schefe

D.The child got a mustache in front of my eyes. Soft, dark fluff over a delicate upper lip. I’d like to stroke it to see how it feels, in that thirteen-year-old face, no matter how childish. But the child is crouching in his untidy nursery, and I am at my desk at home. We have only seen each other via Facetime for months.

In July, it will be six years since Cem and I met. We met regularly until mid-March of last year. Almost every Friday I picked up Cem, whose real name is different, from school. “Who is that?” His classmates asked curiously at first. And Cem replied: “My mentor!” When asked what it was, he said: “We do cool things, go to the cinema, to the museum, ride bicycles or go swimming. Something like that. “