Being a great coach means a lot of things. Defeat your opponents with style or defeat those in front of you through an indomitable spirit. But also knowing the rules of the game by heart … and exploiting them!

Being a great coach means a lot of things. Give your team a game and beat your opponents with style. Or motivate the players and defeat those in front of you through an indomitable spirit. But there are other ways to prove your greatness as well. One of which is to know the rules by heart, because you know, having made the law, found the deception. And whoever thinks that Josè Mourinho, 59 years old today, is one of those who goes through the rules to find favorable quibbles for his team, well, he understood perfectly well. John Terry explained this a while ago to Timesrecounting how the Portuguese coach, current Roma coach, has been important for his growth as a coach and as a player. See also The doctor explained the danger of omicron for children

EXAMPLE – After all, the Special One leads by example: he is always the first to arrive at the sports center and the last to leave. A real model, as confirmed by the former captain of the Blues, who if he decided to give himself to the bench is also thanks to a teacher like Mou. “José at Chelsea at 8 in the morning was already on the pitch, arranging the pins, putting the balls in place, making sure there was a drink and that the fratini were in place. I wrote down what he said in meetings, what he did in training. I learned a lot from him. There are many little things that can be learned by working with a top manager like Mou. ” Even things that probably many colleagues do not know, such as a method to … freeze the game that only a genius like Mourinho could conceive.

RULE – “He always said to Cahill and me that when there were five minutes to go and we were winning, when a cross arrived in the penalty area we had to both go head and then both stay down. ‘If you both go down they can’t make you. get out of the field. ‘Gary and I had no idea that this rule existed. So at some point there is a cross, we go to head and we both end up on the ground. The referee blows his whistle, I ask Gary if he’s okay and when he says yes I tell him to stay down. The referee comes and says ‘guys, you both have to go out’. And we ‘no, that’s not true, the rules say so.’ it’s true, you’re right. ‘This is to explain how much Mourinho knows. It was a way to waste time, something that can make you win or lose games. ” And of games, Mou has won several … See also The League started with figures that returned and millionaire investment in the VAR

January 26, 2022 (change January 26, 2022 | 15:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Special #Rules #rule #waste #time #Mou #explained #Terry