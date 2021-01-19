There is still no obligation in Germany to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is becoming increasingly clear that vaccinated people may be able to return to normal life more quickly. A vaccination certificate is conceivable.

While in Germany still no compulsory vaccination prevails, clear facts are already being created in other countries, which reports echo24.de*: In China there is already one Appthat indicates whether one Corona symptoms shows or not. But who symptom-free is, for example, may be in a Check in hotel. Also, using the subway is only permitted then.

Corona vaccination: will vaccinated people soon have special rights?

In Chile will Certificates issued to those who come from a Covid-19 disease has recovered. Spain pulls completely different strings: “Health Minister Salvador Illa wants a directory Vaccine deniers and share it with its European neighbors, ”says a report by daily News. A network of Technology companies and Health organizations is currently working on one digital proof one Corona vaccination. Is this also used in Germany?

It is not unusual that we important documents on our Smartphone to save. With flight tickets and online banking is already commonplace. It should be just as simple digital vaccination certificate work: After successful vaccination becomes a digital certificate stored in the user’s smartphone. People who do not have a smartphone should have a counterfeit-proof one QR code on paper receive.

Microsoft and other companies are working on a digital vaccination certificate

Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle have one on Thursday initiative founded. Of course, these companies are not the only ones working on such a development. Commonpass is another consortium in which the German Lufthansa is involved.

In new York sits the non-profit organization ID2020. This stands up for you worldwide digital identity card a. Head of department Dakota Gruener says: “We are only at the beginning. At the moment the Wild West still rules here. It’s pretty clear that the vaccination certificates are coming. Now we have to clarify that we are doing this correctly. Now is not the time to quickly smash business models. ”

Digital vaccination certificate? Data protection must be guaranteed

Many will now ask themselves how things are privacy can be made justifiable. Onfido is called a Start up Company out Great Britainwhich already offers approaches here. Chief developer Kevin Trilli explains: “You don’t need a first or last name, address or all test data. It is enough if you can prove that you have been vaccinated. By Face scan you open your phone and you can do that certificate pass on. It just becomes that status transfer. If you can do it that way, that’s it privacy protected. ”What remains open for many people in this discussion is the question of whether a Infection of others is still possible despite own vaccination* is.

Be increasing Evidence of vaccination at importance win in daily life. Who now with the plane will travel with most Airlines already one Submit negative corona test have to. It is likely that one will be in the coming weeks as well Vaccination certificate must be provided.

Lois Privor stupid of the John Hopkins University in Baltimore sees this critically: On the one hand, there are people who reject “Big Brother surveillance”. It is also conceivable that a vaccination will soon be considered a criterion to get back on your own Workplace to be able to return. Some people may fear that Losing jobif they wanted to wait with the vaccination, for example because they still want to find out about the differences between the various vaccines. Many are also deterred by the possible side effects of the corona vaccination. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

