Will the contact restrictions and curfews for corona vaccinated people soon disappear? Hessen is already holding out the prospect of easing.

+++ 6:02 p.m.: In Hesse, from May 15, the restrictions on visits to old people’s and nursing homes for convalescents and those who have been vaccinated will no longer apply. In addition, you no longer have to test yourself for the coronavirus. The Hessian State Chancellery announced on Wednesday (05.05.2021) after a cabinet meeting that there is no mask requirement in the residents’ rooms: inside.

However, all other existing Corona regulations have been extended until May 30th. The cabinet plans to discuss further adjustments to the regulations for cities and counties with an incidence below 100 in the coming week.

From Saturday (May 15, 2021), Hesse will relax the corona visit restrictions for old people’s and nursing homes. (Symbol photo) © Natacha Pisarenko / dpa

Corona in Hessen: Government wants to decide on further easing next week

In addition, the government in Hesse has agreed that those who have been completely vaccinated and those who have survived a corona infection in the past six months will be equated with those who have tested negative. In addition, fully vaccinated persons should no longer be counted in the event of contact restrictions, explained Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) after the meeting.

Bouffier also stated that “a large number of other issues” had been adjusted in the meeting, in which exceptions for vaccinated and recovered people from entry bans or restrictions on the number of people are regulated, which are not regulated in detail in the ordinance provided by the federal government. “These regulations take effect as soon as the corresponding federal regulation comes into force,” announced the State Chancellery in a press release.

The Federal Cabinet has already passed an ordinance on this, which now requires the approval of the Bundestag and Bundesrat. That should happen this week.

Corona easing: Bavaria wants to enable holidays from Pentecost

Update from Wednesday, May 5th, 2021, 10:50 a.m .: The corona easing for vaccinated and recovered people is expected to come soon – restrictions on basic rights such as contact and exit restrictions are to be withdrawn. After the federal government passed an ordinance to relax the corona rules for fully vaccinated and convalescents last Tuesday (May 4th, 2021), the first federal states are now following suit and are announcing that they will soon reopen their doors to holidaymakers.

In Bavaria, holidays in regions with a stable corona incidence, below the critical value of 100, should be possible again from May 21, 2021, with the start of the Whitsun holidays. Hotels, campsites and holiday apartments should then be allowed to receive or accommodate guests again in the corresponding areas. This was announced by Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) after a cabinet meeting.

The beer gardens in Bavaria are still cordoned off. But Markus Söder now wants to tackle corona easing. © Katrin Requadt / dpa

Corona: Bavaria and Lower Saxony want to relax – Hesse’s Corona cabinet meets

In addition to Bavaria, Lower Saxony recently announced loosening of the corona rules. As Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) announced, people with a daily negative Corona test and people who have already been fully vaccinated will also be given more freedom from the coming weekend. For this special group, the entire retail trade as well as areas of tourism and gastronomy are to be opened in cities with a corona incidence below 100, said Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Bernd Althusmann (CDU). For the first three weeks, however, the tourism industry will only be open to residents of Lower Saxony.

With Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, two other federal states are also venturing out for the first time. According to “hessenschau”, the corona cabinet is meeting in Hesse on Wednesday to discuss an extension of the currently valid Corona regulation – easing would be, according to the latest Vaccination successes*, then theoretically also possible in Hessen. However, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warns against opening restaurants and hotels too quickly. “We mustn’t make the mistake of risking a quick, early relapse now. We are still very far from herd immunity, ”said Lauterbach on Deutschlandfunk.

Relaxation for vaccinated people? New Corona draft causes a stir

First report from Friday, April 30th, 2021, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m .: Frankfurt / Berlin – The contact restrictions for corona* – Vaccinated? According to a draft ordinance by the Federal Ministry of Justice, this is part of the easing that could apply in the future to people who have received both vaccinations. The draft is available to the ARD capital city studio.

Say: Private meetings, such as birthday parties, would be possible again in this way. However, the basis for this would be that all guests are fully vaccinated and have no corona symptoms.

Corona: Contact relaxation for vaccinated people? – Draft gives hope

According to the draft, vaccinated people should not be considered “other people” in future when meeting unvaccinated people. This means that in addition to the current budgetary regime, they could attend private meetings.

Birthday parties could soon be possible again for corona vaccinated people. (Symbol photo) © K. Schmitt / Fotostand / Imago Images

In addition to easing the contact restrictions, the draft ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Justice provides that the rules of the newly resolved “emergency brake” should not apply to them. This means, for example, that fully vaccinated people are allowed to stay outside at night away from curfews – for no “good reason”.

Corona in Germany – those who have recovered should also benefit from easing

The draft defines fully vaccinated people as people who have proof of vaccination for which two weeks have passed since the “last required individual vaccination”. With the common vaccines such as Biontech, Moderna or Astrazeneca, this is the case after the second vaccination.

Fully vaccinated individuals may be able to ignore curfews in the future. (Symbol photo) © Nadine Weigel / dpa

In addition to vaccinated people, these relaxations should also apply to those who have recovered from the corona. According to the draft, you would have to provide evidence of a PCR test that is at least 28 days and no more than six months old. (do) * fnp.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

