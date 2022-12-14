More and more major car brands are showing that they see something in hydrogen cars. Who knows, you might have a difficult choice to make between an EV or a HEV in the future. Then that hydrogen must be produced in a sustainable way. This invention may help with that; sound waves can make hydrogen production a lot more efficient.

Researchers of RMIT came to this invention. By means of many ‘active vibrations’ (or sound) of 10 mHz, standard electrolysis produces up to fourteen times as much green hydrogen than without the vibrations. The researchers believe that the use of this technique can lower the price of green hydrogen production.

How does green hydrogen production with music work?

It’s a complicated scientific story, but we’ll try to explain it simply. The water becomes ‘frustrated’, according to the researchers. As a result, the water molecules are shaken loose, as it were, so that they can respond better to the electrodes.

The hydrogen forms as bubbles in the water. The sound waves cause the bubbles of hydrogen (and oxygen) to vibrate loose from the electrodes, so that they are free again. The free electrodes increase the efficiency of the equipment.

The research was done with electrodes without expensive materials such as platinum or iridium. The sound waves can therefore help to make cheaper hydrogen production efficient, without expensive materials. Bottom line, the combination of cheaper electrodes with this technique can yield energy savings of 27 percent.