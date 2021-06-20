Dmitry Peskov, special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the field of digital and technological development, said on June 20 that 6G networks are unlikely to appear in the world in the next five years.

“I think that there will be no existing 6G networks in the world in five years. Skoltech has made one of the world’s first modulators for the 6G network, a technology that makes a piece of future technology possible. This is a breakthrough, we will be actively engaged in 6G. But 6G by 2025 is highly unlikely. According to the plan, the 6G standard should appear in 10 years “, – he said in an interview”RIA News“.

Peskov also stated that “while we are at that stage of technological maturity, when no one can say with certainty whether it is possible to deploy a 6G network within the given parameters.”

He stressed that now “there is faith in science” and gave an example of a vaccine against coronavirus, in the creation of which no one believed a year ago.

Peskov also said that a modulator was created at the NTI Competence Center at Skoltech, demonstrating the possibility of this technology. At the same time, this means that “almost everything will have to be rebuilt for 6G,” and this requires a lot of money.

He concluded that the 6G economy will evolve slowly, as it will require a different amount of investment than 5G.

Earlier, on June 16, Ericsson in its report Ericsson Mobility Report predicted that by the end of 2026 there will be 3.5 billion 5G connections in the world, the share of which in the total number of mobile connections will be 40%. Coverage will grow at a rapid pace – in 2026, 60% of the world’s population will live in 5G coverage.

On June 9, it was reported that the Russian telecommunications company MTS and the world leader in the field of information and communication technologies Ericsson have deployed a pilot 5G network in Tatarstan based on a special economic zone in the city of Innopolis. At the launch ceremony on the flagship smartphone Motorola edge +, download speeds of over 3.5Gbps were demonstrated.