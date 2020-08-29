Illegal behavior by the police, misinformation from government employees: At first glance, many shortcomings in dealing with the Oury Jalloh case are not really new. And yet the 303-page report by two special advisers to the state parliament on Friday in Magdeburg was praised as an important step in the processing of the case.

In January of this year, the two authors, the former Green MP and legal expert Jerzy Montag and the retired Munich Public Prosecutor Manfred Nötzel, began their investigation. That was 15 years after the still unexplained death by fire of the then 21-year-old asylum seeker Oury Jalloh in a Dessau police cell. The state parliament had instructed both men to examine both the death and the legal and parliamentary processing of the case under the microscope.

From the emergency call, which led to Jalloh’s arrest on the morning of January 7, 2005, to the termination of the public prosecutor’s investigation in October 2018, Montag and Nötzel, with the help of the Berlin public prosecutor Dieter Horstmann, looked at hundreds of files and interviewed police officers and public prosecutors.

The two reporters accuse the Dessau police in particular of making numerous mistakes. From the arrest to the death of Jalloh, almost every police measure was incorrect or illegal, said Monday in the legal committee of the state parliament. “If these mistakes had not been made, then Oury Jalloh would most likely still be alive”. However, the two consultants do not see any signs of new investigations at the moment.

When investigating the police measures, the authors also came across structural deficiencies in the police: In their report they summarize that Jalloh was taken into custody without a judicial decision. In addition, there was no judicial authorization for any of the more than 150 arrests between August 2004 and January 2005 at the Dessau police station.

Between 1998 and 2005, not once at the Dessau district court asked a police officer for permission to keep a prisoner on the precinct. The advisors attribute this to the police officers’ poor legal knowledge at the time. After all, they were later effectively improved by the Interior Ministry.

The report also criticizes the current state government. Justice Minister Anne-Marie Keding (CDU) deliberately concealed from parliament in September 2017 that the investigation into the Jalloh case was about to be closed, which she knew at the time. Keding defended her approach on Friday in the Legal Affairs Committee: she did not want to comment on ongoing proceedings in parliament. The left called on the minister to resign.

Has the government influenced the investigation?

In addition, the then Justice State Secretary Hubert Böning asked the public prosecutor’s office to “talk about the strategic direction of further investigations”, said Monday. Although there is no indication that such a conversation took place, there is still “the bad appearance” that the government may have tried to influence the investigation.

With the exception of the AfD, which spoke of a waste of taxpayers’ money, all parties in the state parliament thanked Montag and Nötzel for their report. The chairman of the legal committee, Detlef Gürth (CDU) spoke of a “fact-based basis for further dealing with the topic”.

Green law expert Sebastian Striegel stated that the report had “answered a whole series of questions”. The legal policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, Silke Schindler, praised that the report clarified many points. However, he also raises new questions about how the Ministry of Justice deals with the state parliament. Group leader Katja Pehle confirmed that the SPD would support a committee of inquiry into the case in the coming legislative period.

Such a body would have more extensive powers than the special advisers and could, for example, summon police officers and public prosecutors. Montag and Nötzel, however, were dependent on the willingness of those involved to talk. The Left has been calling for the committee in the Magdeburg state parliament for years. Legal policy spokeswoman Henriette Quade also called on the Greens on Friday to commit to such a committee. The topic should not be the subject of coalition negotiations.

Striegel did not want to commit to it on Friday afternoon. First of all, the parliamentary group had to fully evaluate the report and the approximately 600 pages of the appendix. “Then we have to see what remains of our questions and how many of them a committee of inquiry could clarify”. (dpa)