In 2022, the Ministry of Health intends to launch a pilot project for remote monitoring of patients with diabetes and hypertension. So far, the experiment will take place in six regions and this year will affect only 4 thousand people, but this number will increase by 2024. How monitoring can make life easier for patients and doctors — in the Izvestia article.

What is the essence of the experiment of the Ministry of Health

This year, the Ministry of Health plans to launch a pilot projectt for remote monitoring of patients with chronic diseases. The two-year experiment will cover patients with arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus. This was recently told by the director of the department of digital development and information technology department Oliya Artemova.

The project will be implemented within the framework of the Personal Health Assistant initiative, which was formulated last year. It is planned that the new patient monitoring system will be integrated with the Unified State Health Information System (EGISZ) and the main healthcare platforms. In general, it will process information received from personal medical devices.

— In order for this initiative to be implemented with the greatest efficiency, we decided that A pilot will be conducted from 2022 to 2023 to cover patients with arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus. Requirements are now being formulated for medical devices, for transferring information from personal medical devices to the platform, as well as for processing this information and transferring it to a doctor, Artyomova explained.

So far, the project will be launched only in six Russian regions. The list of the goals of the experiment, among other things, includes creating conditions for the development of medical decision support systems and artificial intelligence, as well as developing the production of new medical devices.

Why is remote monitoring of patients needed?

The project “Personal Medical Assistants” is registered in the passport “Strategies for the digital transformation of the Healthcare industry until 2024 and for the planning period until 2030.”

According to document, high premature mortality from diseases of the circulatory system (CVD) and its long-term unfavorable dynamics is one of the main reasons why Russia lags behind developed countries in terms of life expectancy. The system of early permanent diagnosis of diseases of the circulatory system will make a significant contribution to the timely identification of potential risks of the occurrence of CSD and patients in the early stages of CSD. This, in turn, should increase life expectancy by reducing the number of critical conditions and deaths from CVD not detected in the early stages.

With regard to diabetes, remote monitoring tools will have to significantly increase the number of identified patients in the early stages and timely monitor the dynamics of the course of their disease.

As Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, in 2022–2023, the monitoring of the health status of patients will be carried out as part of the research work of the leading institutions of the Russian Ministry of Health: the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine, the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, the V.A. Almazov, National Medical Research Center for Cardiology, National Medical Research Center for Cardiovascular Surgery named after A.N. Bakulev, Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogov, NMIC AGP them. Kulakov, as well as a number of institutions of the FMBA of Russia. The pilot project will take place in Tatarstan, Magadan, Novosibirsk, Samara, Ryazan, Tyumen regions.

– The number of people who are planned to be covered by remote health monitoring using medical devices designed to monitor the state of the human body should be 4 thousand people in 2022, with an increase in 2023 to 7715 people, in 2024 – 25.2 thousand, – said the department.

How monitoring can help doctors and patients

The topic of remote monitoring today is really

one of the most promising topics of digital healthcare, Alexander Gusev, Development Director of Webiomed, noted in a conversation with Izvestia. In simple terms, this is how it happens: the patient is observed with the help of a device, software, and at the same time does not have to go to a medical organization, he notes.

— First of all, such decisions are aimed at the patients themselves. Their idea is that patients with chronic diseases (cardiovascular, diabetes), especially when they are complicated, often receive a correction in their treatment only when there are complications and patients are seen by a doctor. It often happens, firstly, late, and secondly, such visits often overload medical organizations, because there are a lot of patients with such diseases. And in fact, it turns out to be an inefficient use of already limited resources. And many patients, knowing that polyclinics are full, or fearing the coronavirus, are in no hurry to see doctors.

Thus, a person can wear small devices that constantly read basic data like heart rate and blood pressure and which can detect dangerous “flares”, notes Gusev.

— There is also an effect for doctors: there are a lot of patients, and if they are connected to such systems and are under observation, then such monitoring prevents some complications, and this indirectly affects the doctor in such an indirect way that the workload decreases, he says.

It is quite obvious that patients with arterial hypertension or diabetes are, as a rule, chronic patients, Valery Stolyar, head of the Department of Medical Informatics and Telemedicine of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, noted in a conversation with Izvestia. It is also quite obvious that they require dynamic monitoring, because they must be monitored so as not to prolong an acute situation, he notes.

— In addition, you need to understand that these patients monitor their health throughout their lives, they know how to measure blood pressure, glucose levels, and so on. They do not need, relatively speaking, to explain what you can eat and what not. They know how to report to the doctor what is happening to them, simply because they have been living with this disease for a long time. In this regard, for these groups, the monitoring project is very correct, because, firstly, it allows partially unloading clinics, and secondly, it ensures continuous quality control for such patients. And this, in turn, allows you to conduct them smoothly and avoid acute situations when you have to carry out emergency hospitalization, Stolyar says.

Why in Russia there are not enough devices for monitoring

In general, there are different approaches to monitoring, notes Alexander Gusev.

“But one of the popular ones is the following: the patient is given a set of devices, the person wears it, this device connects via a secure channel to the server via a cellular connection, and then the received information is automatically processed there. If there are a lot of such patients, then, as a rule, a dedicated medical organization is connected to this centralized data collection system. And if this automatic system sees that something is growing, it can send a signal to the doctors, and they themselves analyze the received data. And if deterioration is confirmed there, then doctors can already contact the patient, as well as transfer information directly to the attending physician.

On the one hand, a large number of telemedicine platforms have now appeared that allow you to collect data from devices and control them, notes Valery Stolyar.