A special quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan for another month, the operational headquarters under the country’s government said.

The quarantine has been extended until September 30. This decision was made in order to consolidate the successes achieved in the fight against coronavirus. The headquarters also stressed that while the situation with COVID-19 in the world remains unsatisfactory.

Recall that strict quarantine is in force in 13 cities and regions of Azerbaijan until August 31. Since September, this regime has been canceled, but in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, it remains in force with some relaxation.