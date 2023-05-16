The FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was based on shaky and seriously flawed evidence, an independent US prosecutor said in a report published on Monday.

John Durham believes that the American federal police relied on “unprocessed, unanalyzed and uncorroborated” information to start their investigations, and that, afterwards, they lacked “objectivity” in managing the process.

The investigation, called “Crossfire Hurricane”, hovered over the first part of the Republican president’s term without solid evidence of collusion surfacing and was denounced several times by Trump himself as a “witch hunt” mounted by his opponents.

Shortly before the end of his term, the Trump administration gave Durham the mission to investigate the origins of the case. After three years of investigation, he handed over a 300-page report with his findings.

The special prosecutor points to weakness in the elements that served as the basis for the initiation of the investigation and also accuses the FBI of acting with double standards.

“The speed and manner in which the FBI” decided to investigate Trump “contrasts with its previous approach to the case of possible foreign interference in the campaign” of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Durham said.

According to him, “the FBI and the Department of Justice must recognize the lack of analytical rigor, confirmation biases and overreliance on sources linked to political opponents”, which would mean that investigators could not consider “alternative hypotheses” or act with “adequate objectivity”.

In any event, the special counsel made no recommendation for prosecution or specific reforms.

“The solution is not to create new rules, but to endorse the loyalty of the previous ones”, he argued.

Trump, who is seeking a second presidential term in 2024, praised the report. “WOW! After an extensive investigation, Special Prosecutor John Durham concluded that the FBI should never have initiated the Trump-Russia investigation,” he wrote on his network, Truth Social.

“In other words, the American public was deceived, just as it is being deceived now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA,” added the tycoon, in apparent reference to the various ongoing criminal investigations against him.